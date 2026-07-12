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Ukraine reportedly strikes Russian oil depot in Stavropol Krai

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by Volodymyr Ivanyshyn
A bright explosions erupts, lighting up the night sky
What purports to be an explosion at the site of a reported Ukrainian drone strike on the Mikhailovskaya oil depot in Russia's Stavropol Krai overnight on July 13, 2026. (Exilenova Plus/Telegram)

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Ukraine struck an oil depot in the southern Russian city of Mikhailovsk, Stavropol Krai, overnight on July 13, monitoring channels reported.

The Lukoil-Yugnefteprodukt oil depot was set ablaze after the site was targeted, Telegram news channel Exilenova Plus reported.

The details could not be immediately verified by the Kyiv Independent.

Mikhailovsk, a suburb of Stavropol, is located approximately 365 kilometers (225 miles) from Ukraine, near the occupied city of Mariupol and about 620 kilometers (385 miles) from Ukrainian-controlled territory in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Days earlier, a large-scale fire broke out at the nearby Stavropolskaya oil depot in the village of Vyazniki and continued to spread, Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) reported.

Ukrainian strike drones also hit the Krasnaya Zvezda facility in Tver Oblast, sparking a fire, according to the SBU.

Ukraine regularly strikes military infrastructure deep within Russia and occupied territories in an effort to diminish Moscow's ability to continue waging its war.

Overnight on July 11, Ukrainian drones struck 21 Russian tankers and seven other vessels in the Sea of Azov, Robert "Madyar" Brovdi, commander of Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces, said.

"The shadow tanker fleet is noticeably shrinking," Brovdi wrote. "It appears traffic through the Kerch Strait has been stopped."

The next day, on July 12, Brovdi said Ukraine destroyed 14 more Russian vessels as Kyiv continues to eliminate Russia's shadow fleet in a bid to choke funding for Russia's war against Ukraine.

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Volodymyr Ivanyshyn

News Editor

Volodymyr Ivanyshyn is a news editor for The Kyiv Independent. He is pursuing an Honors Bachelor of Arts at the University of Toronto, majoring in political science with a minor in anthropology and human geography. Volodymyr holds a Certificate in Business Fundamentals from Rotman Commerce at the University of Toronto. He previously completed an internship with The Kyiv Independent.

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