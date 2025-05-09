Become a member
Friday, May 9
Zelensky imposes sanctions on Russian nationals, companies from Russia, China, Iran, Uzbekistan

by Kateryna Hodunova
Zelensky imposes sanctions on Russian nationals, companies from Russia, China, Iran, Uzbekistan
Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukraine's president, speaks at a news conference in Kyiv, Ukraine, on March 12, 2025. (Andrew Kravchenko/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

President Volodymyr Zelensky imposed sanctions on May 9 on Russian nationals and companies from Russia, China, Iran, and Uzbekistan, according to a decision of Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council (NSDC).

The sanctions list includes 58 individuals and 74 companies, with 67 Russian enterprises related to military technology. The decree comes into force on May 9, the day of its publication.

The sanctioned individuals list includes artists and business owners, particularly Vadim Tsyganov, a poet, artist, and producer of Russian singer Victoria Tsyganova, his wife. The couple actively supports Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The sanctions were also imposed on Yuriy Churkin, CEO of the Fort machine tool plant, and Petro Vashchenko, head of the company Unimatic. The plants supply advanced technologies used in the war against Ukraine.

On May 1, Zelensky imposed other sanctions against several individuals and entities, including former presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych.

The restrictions were also imposed on blogger Myroslav Oleshko, political analyst Kostiantyn Bondarenko, and Dmytro Vasylets, the former head of the banned political party “Derzhava.”

In addition to individuals, the sanctions affect several Russian enterprises, including the Novolipetsk Steel Plant, Novatek, Arctic LNG, Stoilensky Mining and Processing Plant, Volzhsky Abrasive Works, and Magnitogorsk Electrode Plant.

Kateryna Hodunova

