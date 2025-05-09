The sanctions list includes 58 individuals and 74 companies, with 67 Russian enterprises related to military technology.
Washington and its partners are considering additional sanctions if the parties do not observe a ceasefire, with political and technical negotiations between Europe and the U.S. intensifying since last week, Reuters' source said.
Despite the Kremlin's announcement of a May 8–11 truce, heavy fighting continued in multiple regions throughout the front line.
The Kyiv Independent’s contributor Ignatius Ivlev-Yorke spent a day with a mobile team from the State Emergency Service in Nikopol in the south of Ukraine as they responded to relentless drone, artillery, and mortar strikes from Russian forces just across the Dnipro River. Nikopol is located across from the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in the city of Enerhodar.
Peter Szijjarto's announcement came after Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) allegedly dismantled a Hungarian military intelligence network operating in Zakarpattia Oblast.
Moscow and Washington discuss the potential resumption of Russian gas supplies to Europe, among other issues related to the peaceful settlement of Russia's war in Ukraine, Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov confirmed to the Russian state-run Interfax news agency.
"This is a historic decision, as weapons for Ukraine will be purchased at the expense of the proceeds from frozen Russian assets through the European Peace Fund," Denys Shmyhal said.
Kurt Volker said that now "there is more alignment" between Ukraine and the U.S. under the Trump Administration than at the beginning of 2025.
The approval marks a key step in international efforts to hold Moscow accountable for what is considered the gravest violation of international law committed against Ukraine.
Zelensky imposes sanctions on Russian nationals, companies from Russia, China, Iran, Uzbekistan
President Volodymyr Zelensky imposed sanctions on May 9 on Russian nationals and companies from Russia, China, Iran, and Uzbekistan, according to a decision of Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council (NSDC).
The sanctions list includes 58 individuals and 74 companies, with 67 Russian enterprises related to military technology. The decree comes into force on May 9, the day of its publication.
The sanctioned individuals list includes artists and business owners, particularly Vadim Tsyganov, a poet, artist, and producer of Russian singer Victoria Tsyganova, his wife. The couple actively supports Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
The sanctions were also imposed on Yuriy Churkin, CEO of the Fort machine tool plant, and Petro Vashchenko, head of the company Unimatic. The plants supply advanced technologies used in the war against Ukraine.
On May 1, Zelensky imposed other sanctions against several individuals and entities, including former presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych.
The restrictions were also imposed on blogger Myroslav Oleshko, political analyst Kostiantyn Bondarenko, and Dmytro Vasylets, the former head of the banned political party “Derzhava.”
In addition to individuals, the sanctions affect several Russian enterprises, including the Novolipetsk Steel Plant, Novatek, Arctic LNG, Stoilensky Mining and Processing Plant, Volzhsky Abrasive Works, and Magnitogorsk Electrode Plant.