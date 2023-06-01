Zelensky meets Azerbaijani president Aliyev, thanks him for reconstruction assistance

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev at the 2nd European Political Community Summit in Moldova on June 1.

Zelensky thanked Aliyev for Baku's assistance provided for the reconstruction of Ukraine’s infrastructure.

"We highly appreciate Azerbaijan's participation in the restoration of infrastructure facilities in Kyiv Oblast. We hope for assistance in the further reconstruction of Ukraine. In the post-war period, we look forward to Azerbaijan's active participation in investment projects in Ukraine," Ukraine's president said.

Zelensky also appreciated Azerbaijan's support within international organizations, in particular during voting at the UN General Assembly.

According to the Azerbaijani government, Baku has provided around 15 million euro in humanitarian aid to Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale war.

However, Azerbaijan, which shares a border with Russia, has also maintained friendly relations with Moscow, having signed a political and military friendship agreement with Russia just two days before the invasion.