'You'll see things happen' — Trump says he's ready to respond as he waits on Putin's next move

U.S. President Donald Trump on Sept. 3 signaled he will take action if Russian President Vladimir Putin does not make progress toward ending Moscow's war against Ukraine.

"He'll make a decision one way or the other. Whatever his decision is, we'll either be happy about it or unhappy. And if we're unhappy about it, you'll see things happen," Trump said in the Oval Office alongside Polish President Karol Nawrocki as the two leaders met.

Earlier in the day, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced he will "soon" speak to Trump about increasing sanctions pressure on Russia. Zelensky expressed hope that tighter sanctions would force Putin to shift toward diplomacy, including potential leader-level talks, which the Kremlin has repeatedly avoided.

When asked if the U.S. leader has a message for Putin, Trump replied, saying he does not and that the Russian leader "knows where I stand."

Trump and Putin met in Alaska on Aug. 15 as the White House intensifies efforts to broker a peace deal to end Russia's war against Ukraine.

When a reporter asked why the U.S. has taken no action against Russia, Trump said Washington has imposed tariffs on India due to its continued purchase of Russian oil.

"You call that no action? And I haven't done phase two yet. Or phase three," Trump said.

The U.S. leader has threatened to impose secondary sanctions in the form of tariffs against Russia's trading partners if Moscow does not work towards a peace deal to end its war against Ukraine.

Trump previously issued a deadline of Aug. 8 for Russia to reach a peace deal with Ukraine or face additional sanctions. Even as Russia refused to cease hostilities by the deadline, no additional measures were imposed by the White House.

Meanwhile, Zelensky arrived in Paris on Sept. 3 ahead of a high-level meeting of the so-called "Coalition of the Willing." Participating nations are expected to discuss what security guarantees can be provided to Ukraine in the event of a ceasefire or peace deal.