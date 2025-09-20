KI logo
by Dmytro Basmat
Yermak, Rubio discuss security guarantees, military cooperation ahead of Zelensky-Trump meeting
Andrii Yermak, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, during a joint press conference with Jake Sullivan, US National Security Advisor, in Kyiv, Ukraine on March 20, 2024. (Viktor Kovalchuk/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)

Presidential Office head Andriy Yermak held a phone call with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Sept. 20, ahead of an anticipated meeting between President Volodymyr Zelensky and U.S. President Donald Trump next week.

Yermak, in a post on X, said he "discussed preparations for security guarantees for Ukraine, as well as expanding cooperation in military, defense, and economic areas," with Rubio.

The phone call comes as Zelensky is heading Ukraine's delegation to the UN General Assembly, which is expected to bring together leaders from nearly 150 countries over Sept. 23-29.

Trump has signaled willingness to provide Ukraine with security guarantees but has not specified what those might be.

He has, however, ruled out sending U.S. troops as peacekeeping forces. He has also stated that Europe should play the leading role in providing these guarantees.

The Trump administration also approved its first U.S. weapons aid packages for Ukraine funded by NATO allies under a new financial arrangement on Sept. 16, with the first batch of military equipment under the Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) program arriving days later.

Zelensky confirmed on Sept. 17 that Ukraine will receive Patriot and High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) missiles as part of a U.S. weapons aid package financed by NATO allies, although he did not say as to when the weapons would arrive.

No additional information was provided on the call, and it was unclear as to whether the top officials discussed additional weaponry for Ukraine.

Ahead of the meeting, Zelensky confirmed the meeting with Trump on Sept. 20, adding that "There will be a large number of bilateral meetings. Business, technology, defense, the minerals deal. This will be combined with a large economic meeting. And a meeting with the President of the United States of America," the president said.

The meeting will mark their first in-person conversation since Zelensky visited the White House alongside European leaders on Aug. 18, two days after Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin met in Alaska.

Andriy YermakMarco RubioDonald TrumpUkraineSecurity guaranteesVolodymyr ZelenskyUnited States
Dmytro Basmat

Senior News Editor

Dmytro Basmat is a senior news editor for The Kyiv Independent. He previously worked in Canadian politics as a communications lead and spokesperson for a national political party, and as a communications assistant for a Canadian Member of Parliament. Basmat has a Master's degree in Political Management from Carleton University in Ottawa, Canada, and a Bachelor of Arts in Politics and Governance from Toronto Metropolitan University.

