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How faith survives the war in Ukraine’s Donbas

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In Sloviansk, a city in Donestk Oblast that has faced Russian attacks since 2014, residents continue to seek spiritual support as the threat of occupation and further destruction draws closer.
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Inside Russia's FSB prison network in Crimea | Documentary

Inside Russia's FSB prison network in Crimea | Documentary

As Russia-Ukraine war escalates in the air, what comes next?

As Russia-Ukraine war escalates in the air, what comes next?

Inside front-line Zaporizhzhia as Russian FPV drones move closer

Inside front-line Zaporizhzhia as Russian FPV drones move closer

How Kyiv residents cope with constant drone attacks

How Kyiv residents cope with constant drone attacks

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Can You Hear Me? The Invisible Battles of Ukrainian Military Medics

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The Kyiv Independent's journalists Francis Farrell and Olena Zashko followed a group of Ukrainian military medics as they journeyed from the heat of battle in war-torn Ukraine to the serene forests of Sweden for a short mental health retreat.

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