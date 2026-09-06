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Inside front-line Zaporizhzhia as Russian FPV drones move closer
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In this report, the Kyiv Independent's Nick Allard and Asami Terajima travel across Zaporizhzhia, a major industrial hub in southeastern Ukraine, to document how residents are adapting to increasingly frequent Russian attacks.
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Can You Hear Me? The Invisible Battles of Ukrainian Military Medics
The Kyiv Independent's journalists Francis Farrell and Olena Zashko followed a group of Ukrainian military medics as they journeyed from the heat of battle in war-torn Ukraine to the serene forests of Sweden for a short mental health retreat.