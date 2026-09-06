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Inside front-line Zaporizhzhia as Russian FPV drones move closer

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In this report, the Kyiv Independent's Nick Allard and Asami Terajima travel across Zaporizhzhia, a major industrial hub in southeastern Ukraine, to document how residents are adapting to increasingly frequent Russian attacks.
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How Kyiv residents cope with constant drone attacks

How Kyiv residents cope with constant drone attacks

Who has the upper hand in Ukraine’s evolving drone war?

Who has the upper hand in Ukraine’s evolving drone war?

Why Russia escalates attacks on Ukraine’s businesses, explained

Why Russia escalates attacks on Ukraine’s businesses, explained

Why Ukraine can’t stop Russia’s ballistic missiles

Why Ukraine can’t stop Russia’s ballistic missiles

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Documentary

Can You Hear Me? The Invisible Battles of Ukrainian Military Medics

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The Kyiv Independent's journalists Francis Farrell and Olena Zashko followed a group of Ukrainian military medics as they journeyed from the heat of battle in war-torn Ukraine to the serene forests of Sweden for a short mental health retreat.

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