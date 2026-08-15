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Is Kyiv’s bomb shelter system actually safe?

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The Kyiv Independent's Polina Moroziuk travels through Darnytsia, one of Kyiv's most heavily targeted districts, to investigate the local bomb shelters.
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Ukrainian soldier on surviving 200 days in the kill zone

Ukrainian soldier on surviving 200 days in the kill zone

Inside Ukraine's 40-day drone campaign to weaken Russia | Ukraine This Week

Inside Ukraine's 40-day drone campaign to weaken Russia | Ukraine This Week

Life in Ukraine’s last Donbas strongholds as Russia closes in

Life in Ukraine’s last Donbas strongholds as Russia closes in

This Egyptian came to Russia to study. Now he's a POW in Ukraine

This Egyptian came to Russia to study. Now he's a POW in Ukraine

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Can You Hear Me? The Invisible Battles of Ukrainian Military Medics

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The Kyiv Independent's journalists Francis Farrell and Olena Zashko followed a group of Ukrainian military medics as they journeyed from the heat of battle in war-torn Ukraine to the serene forests of Sweden for a short mental health retreat.

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