West agrees to respond militarily to Russia's ceasefire violations in Ukraine, FT reports

European-led forces supported by the U.S. would be deployed in Ukraine in case of repeated ceasefire violations by Russia, the Financial Times (FT) reported on Feb. 3, citing undisclosed sources.

Between December and January, Ukrainian, European, and U.S. officials discussed a "multi-tiered" response plan to be put in place in the event of a potential ceasefire with Moscow, according to the FT.

Based on the proposal, any Russian breach of the truce would first trigger a diplomatic warning and an appropriate response by the Ukrainian military within the first 24 hours.

Continued violations would lead to the deployment of forces from the U.K.- and French-led Coalition of the Willing.

A more extensive Russian attack would trigger a coordinated Western-led military response backed by the U.S. military, initiated 72 hours after the initial breach.

The news comes shortly before another round of trilateral peace talks between Russia, Ukraine, and the U.S. in Abu Dhabi between Feb. 3 and 5.

France and the U.K. agreed with Ukraine on Jan. 6 to deploy forces in the country after the war as part of a security guarantees package designed to deter future Russian aggression.

The plan would involve a U.S. backstop for the European-led multinational force, though the Trump administration has been vague about the capabilities it is ready to offer. Washington is also expected to oversee monitoring of the ceasefire along the contact line.

U.S. President Donald Trump, whose administration has drastically reduced military aid to Kyiv, has repeatedly said that it is primarily up to Europe to help maintain sustainable peace in Ukraine.

Earlier this week, President Volodymyr Zelensky said he considers discussions with the U.S. on security guarantees concluded.