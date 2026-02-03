KI logo
West agrees to respond militarily to Russia's ceasefire violations in Ukraine, FT reports

by Martin Fornusek
West agrees to respond militarily to Russia's ceasefire violations in Ukraine, FT reports
Artillerymen of the 152nd Separate Jaeger Brigade in combat positions as Artillery units of Ukraine's 152nd Separate Jaeger Brigade fire toward Russian positions on Jan. 1, 2026, in Pokrovsk District, Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine. (Marharyta Fal/Frontliner/Getty Images)

European-led forces supported by the U.S. would be deployed in Ukraine in case of repeated ceasefire violations by Russia, the Financial Times (FT) reported on Feb. 3, citing undisclosed sources.

Between December and January, Ukrainian, European, and U.S. officials discussed a "multi-tiered" response plan to be put in place in the event of a potential ceasefire with Moscow, according to the FT.

Based on the proposal, any Russian breach of the truce would first trigger a diplomatic warning and an appropriate response by the Ukrainian military within the first 24 hours.

Continued violations would lead to the deployment of forces from the U.K.- and French-led Coalition of the Willing.

A more extensive Russian attack would trigger a coordinated Western-led military response backed by the U.S. military, initiated 72 hours after the initial breach.

The news comes shortly before another round of trilateral peace talks between Russia, Ukraine, and the U.S. in Abu Dhabi between Feb. 3 and 5.

France and the U.K. agreed with Ukraine on Jan. 6 to deploy forces in the country after the war as part of a security guarantees package designed to deter future Russian aggression.

The plan would involve a U.S. backstop for the European-led multinational force, though the Trump administration has been vague about the capabilities it is ready to offer. Washington is also expected to oversee monitoring of the ceasefire along the contact line.

U.S. President Donald Trump, whose administration has drastically reduced military aid to Kyiv, has repeatedly said that it is primarily up to Europe to help maintain sustainable peace in Ukraine.

Earlier this week, President Volodymyr Zelensky said he considers discussions with the U.S. on security guarantees concluded.

UkraineCeasefirePeace talksUnited StatesCoalition of the Willing
Martin Fornusek

Reporter

Martin Fornusek is a reporter for the Kyiv Independent, specializing in international and regional politics, history, and disinformation. Based in Lviv, Martin often reports on international politics, with a focus on analyzing developments related to Ukraine and Russia. His career in journalism began in 2021 after graduating from Masaryk University in Brno, Czechia, earning a Master's degree in Conflict and Democracy Studies. Martin has been invited to speak on Times Radio, France 24, Czech Television, and Radio Free Europe. He speaks English, Czech, and Ukrainian.

