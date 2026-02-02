Trump's envoy Witkoff to reportedly join Russia-Ukraine peace talks in Abu Dhabi

U.S. President Donald Trump's special envoy, Steve Witkoff, will travel to Abu Dhabi for negotiations with Ukraine and Russia on Feb. 4-5, the Jerusalem Post reported, citing an undisclosed White House official.

The news comes as Ukraine and Russia prepare for another round of talks this week aimed at ending Russia's full-scale invasion, which is soon to hit its fourth anniversary.

Axios reporter Barak Ravid said that Witkoff, Trump's point person for both Russia and the Middle East, will first travel to Israel before heading to the United Arab Emirates.

The U.S. envoy is then reportedly expected to meet Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and officials from other Muslim countries in Istanbul on Feb. 6 to discuss details of a potential nuclear deal amid heightened U.S.-Iran tensions.

The Kyiv Independent has reached out to the White House for comment.

The upcoming trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi, which follow an earlier round on Jan. 23-24, are expected to focus on a potential energy ceasefire and control over Ukraine's Donbas region.

Russia has long demanded that Ukraine cede the entirety of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts, including unoccupied territory, as a precondition of any peace agreement.

President Volodymyr Zelensky met Ukrainian negotiators, including Kyrylo Budanov, the head of the Presidential Office, and Rustem Umerov, the secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, on Feb. 2 to discuss the framework and objectives in the talks.

"We believe it is realistic to achieve a dignified and lasting peace," Zelensky said on X.

Separately, Ukrainian delegates will hold bilateral meetings with U.S. officials to advance recovery and economic cooperation, the president added, noting that he considers work on security guarantees complete.

"We also anticipate that the American side will remain decisive in ensuring the necessary conditions for dialogue," Zelensky said.

"The de-escalation measures that went into effect on the night of last Thursday to Friday (Jan. 29-30) are helping to build public trust in the negotiation process and its possible outcome," he noted in reference to a brief period when Russia pledged to reduce strikes against Ukraine.