Kakhovka dam explosion: Russia left people to die

WATCH DOCUMENTARY
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Keir Starmer, Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukraine, United Kingdom, King Charles
Edit post

'We stand with Ukraine' — Starmer reaffirms support for Ukraine during meeting with Zelensky

by Dmytro Basmat March 1, 2025 8:23 PM 2 min read
Britain’s Prime Minister, Sir Keir Starmer and Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelensky speak together during a bilateral meeting at 10 Downing Street on March 1, 2025 in London England. The Ukrainian President arrived in London today to meet with the British prime minister ahead of a summit of European leaders on Sunday. (Peter Nicholls - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer reiterated his support for Ukraine during a meeting with President Volodymyr Zelensky on March 1.

Starmer's comments come one day after a heated exchange between Zelensky and U.S. President Donald Trump in the White House that further exposed rifts in relations between Europe and the United States.

Zelensky left Washington early without signing a mineral deal with the United States after Trump reportedly ordered his officials to tell the Ukrainian delegation to leave the White House, despite protest from the Ukrainians.

"We stand with Ukraine for as long as it may take," Starmer told reporters at a press briefing alongside Zelensky, adding that Ukraine has "full backing across the United Kingdom."

Starmer also emphasized the U.K.'s "unwavering determination" to achieve a just and lasting peace in Ukraine.

Zelensky thanked Starmer for his country's staunch support. "We are happy to have such partners and such friends," Zelensky said.

The meeting with Starmer comes one day ahead of a summit with European leaders hosted by U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer to discuss joint defense and security plans.

Following the exchange, a number of European leaders on Feb. 28 reaffirmed their support for Ukraine and Zelensky.

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas emphasized the EU's commitment to stepping up assistance to Ukraine, enabling the country to continue resisting the aggressor.

"Today, it became clear that the free world needs a new leader. It's up to us, Europeans, to take this challenge," Kallas posted on X.

Zelensky arrived at 10 Downing Street earlier in the day to cheers from the crowd while exiting his motorcade. The president did not respond to shouted questions on Trump as he was greeted by Starmer.

Buckingham Palace confirmed that Zelensky is set to meet King Charles on March 2. The meeting comes days after King Charles invited Trump for a second state visit to Buckingham Palace. Trump previously visit Queen Elizabeth II in 2019 during his first term in office.

‘Trump can go to hell’ — We asked 9 Ukrainian soldiers about Zelensky’s Oval Office argument
An astounding political encounter played out in front of the world on Feb. 28, as a highly-anticipated meeting between Presidents Volodymyr Zelensky and U.S. President Donald Trump descended into a verbal brawl, the cancelling of a mineral deal and — reportedly — Zelensky’s unceremonious eviction fr…
The Kyiv IndependentChris York



Author: Dmytro Basmat
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

4:35 PM
Video

Bernie Sanders on Trump’s alignment with Russia.

U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders sat down with the Kyiv Independent on Feb. 27 to share his concerns about Trump’s growing alignment with Russia and other authoritarian regimes, what a possible U.S.-Russia alliance would mean for the American people, the role of billionaires like Elon Musk in shaping both domestic and international political discourse, and why defending Ukraine is crucial for the future of global democracy.
2:11 AM
Video

Zelensky thanks America for four minutes straight.

During his visit to Washington on Feb. 28, President Volodymyr Zelensky had a heated exchange with U.S. President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance over ways to end Russia's war against Ukraine. Trump and Vance have repeatedly claimed that Zelensky has not been sufficiently grateful for U.S. support throughout the war. The Kyiv Independent has compiled instances where Zelensky has publicly expressed gratitude to the U.S., its people, and its leadership for being Ukraine’s largest supporter.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.