'Russia's true attitude' — Iskander missile strike damages UN humanitarian warehouse in Dnipro

Russia carried out a "targeted" Iskander missile strike on a U.N. World Food Programme (WFP) warehouse in Dnipro on May 25, according to a statement from the WFP.

Russian forces carried out 30 attacks on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on May 25 using artillery and drones, while a separate missile strike hit the regional capital, where four people were also injured.

Ukraine’s Dnipropetrovsk Oblast (Nizar al-Rifai/The Kyiv Independent)

The strike on the warehouse destroyed a significant amount of food intended for people in front-line areas, enough to feed 130,000 people and valued at an estimated $1.4 million, the WFP said.

No U.N. World Food Programme staff members were injured in the attack, and the organization is assessing the extent of the damage and losses.

Richard Reagan, Director of the U.N. World Food Programme in Ukraine, said the warehouse had been damaged for a second time, adding that it was previously hit by a drone in November 2025.

After the attack, Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha called on U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to use "all available instruments and authority" to compel Russia to halt "reckless attacks" on humanitarian operations.

"This attack is yet another demonstration of Russia's true attitude toward the U.N. and its member states, as well as its blatant disregard for the fundamental principles of international humanitarian law," Sybiha said on X on May 26.

Russian forces carried out another missile strike on a warehouse in Dnipro on May 20 that stored humanitarian aid from the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

The warehouse, leased by the agency, was destroyed, while two people were killed and several others were injured. The strike destroyed about 900 pallets of humanitarian aid and housing repair materials valued at more than $1 million, according to the UNHCR.

"The repeated attacks against humanitarians on duty are a clear violation of international law. Civilians and humanitarians must never be targets," the UNHCR said on May 22.

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast is a central-eastern region of Ukraine and a major industrial hub, anchored by its capital, Dnipro. The region plays a key logistical and humanitarian role in the war, serving as a transit and coordination point for aid and displaced people from occupied or contested territories.