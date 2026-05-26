Kyiv Independent now publishing Letters to the Editor.

The Kyiv Independent is introducing a new format within its Opinion section: Letters to the Editor, giving our readers a direct way to contribute to the stories we cover or highlight ideas worth attention.

Letters are an invitation to respond — to our reporting, to our opinion pieces, or to the wider debates about Ukraine and topics we cover. Readers can share a counterargument, add expertise we may have missed, or simply react to something that moved them.

The Kyiv Independent was built on the belief that independent journalism is a conversation. Since our founding, readers around the world have written to us with interesting observations, personal testimony, and on-the-ground knowledge that no newsroom can replicate on its own. Letters to the Editor is a way to bring more of that into our pages.

Submissions are open to anyone with something genuine to say, in 250 words or fewer. We do not publish anonymous letters, AI-drafted content, or pieces submitted simultaneously to other outlets. If your letter is selected, we will be in touch.

Write to us at letters@kyivindependent.com with your full name and country of residence.

We look forward to hearing from you.

Members of the Kyiv Independent will receive special benefits such as early invitations to submit letters, and prioritization in order of publication. Consider becoming a member to support our mission and discover other benefits.