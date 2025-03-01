'Trump can go to hell' — We asked 7 Ukrainian soldiers about Zelensky's Oval Office argument

This audio is created with AI assistance

An astounding political encounter played out in front of the world on Feb. 28, as a highly-anticipated meeting between Presidents Volodymyr Zelensky and U.S. President Donald Trump descended into a verbal brawl, the cancelling of a mineral deal and — reportedly — Zelensky's unceremonious eviction from the White House.

Zelensky left Washington without holding a joint news conference scheduled for later in the day, after Trump, U.S. Vice President JD Vance, and a reporter berated him over not being "thankful" for American aid and his decision not to wear a suit for the meeting.

"He disrespected the United States of America in its cherished Oval Office. He can come back when he is ready for peace," Trump posted on Truth Social.

The confrontation prompted an outpouring of support for Zelensky, particularly from European leaders, with EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas saying that Trump's behavior showed "the free world needs a new leader."

As the drama played out on the world stage, on the front lines in Ukraine, the country's soldiers continued to fend off Russia's full-scale invasion.

When the Kyiv Independent reached out to soldiers, several said they couldn’t respond properly due to Russian shelling and strikes that occurred in the hours following the tumultuous meeting.

One sent a photo of a Russian kamikaze drone strike on their position near the front lines.

'Mamai,' infantryman eastern Ukraine

I don't know much about politics. However, I have enough knowledge to understand what Trump and his team are trying to say with this behavior. Now in the United States, President Zelensky is portrayed as a warmonger.

It's as if Ukraine started this war, as if we are fighting because there is nothing else for us to do, as if we don't want peace... But in fact, everyone knows that (Russian President Vladimir) Putin started the war, it is Russian troops who attack Ukrainian cities every day, and not the other way around.

Ukrainians want peace, because it is in our country that war is going on, our people are dying. We are grateful to the people of the United States and other countries for their support, and we are ready to share our resources for the sake of peace, but we must have some serious guarantees that Putin will not attack again. Once upon a time, we took our allies at their word and gave up nuclear weapons — and what did it lead to?

In my opinion, President Zelensky behaved with dignity, despite all the circumstances of this meeting. I support him, although I understand that the United State's refusal to help will lead to a serious deterioration in the situation on the front.

But I sincerely hope this will not happen and that the United States will remain an ally of Ukraine.

U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky meet in the Oval Office at the White House on Friday, Feb 28 (Photo by Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Bart, special forces sniper Pokrovsk direction

I am in f**king shock.

Me and all my guys support Zelensky, I would do the same if I were him, I am very disappointed in Trump and the United States. I can't even find the words to express my disappointment, let him openly express his support for Putin and impose some sanctions on us or whatever he wants.

F**k him, and JD Vance and (Elon) Musk.

And in my opinion, (Russian forces in Pokrovsk area) are running out of steam, because they keep getting their asses kicked here.

A drone operator Third Separate Assault Brigade

A strong geopolitical decision (from Zelensky). Despite the war and other troubles that are brewing in our country, we have saved face in front of a foreign superpower and the whole world.

Ukrainians must behave with dignity and not forget that in reality, only the strong are respected.

Myroslav Hai, officer Ukrainian army

Everything is very, very crazy and just keeps getting crazier. It was very strange — I don't remember ever seeing something like this before when diplomats or presidents have met.

I've never seen it in Russia, never in Ukraine, and never in the history of the United States. It looked not like presidents talking, but just guys on the street.

Zelensky showed too much emotion. If you're speaking in this situation with people who have helped you with weapons and money, then you must be cooler with them — but what he said was true.

Maybe President Trump doesn't understand, but we are very thankful to the American people, and to Great Britain, France, Poland, everyone who has helped us. But if the whole world stopped supporting us tomorrow, we won't stop our struggle — we'll still try to save our families, our children, our wives, our houses, our country, our independence, and our nation.

Help us save our independence, democracy, and stop Russian aggression. Putin is the new Adolf Hitler of the 21st century.

Trump is right that a Third World War is very close now. And if we don't stop Putin in Ukraine, a Third World War will be a certainty.

Vadym, Ukrainian soldier fighting near Pokrovsk

Trump is a pragmatist. He has no empathy, doesn’t understand what’s happening, and doesn’t even want to. To him, both sides — us and Russia — are morally equal in their actions.

He reduces everything to money, but I can’t help but recall the saying that true strength lies not in money, but in truth. And the truth is on our side.

Trump, as a businessman, is simply suggesting trading our regions for peace. That’s quite a concept. Imagine if France had told the thirteen colonies to give up part of their territories to the British for the sake of peace because they had weak bargaining power.

It looks like an old dictator helping his old friend get what he wants. I think in a few days, emotions will settle, and they’ll try to spin this differently. But just imagine Franklin Roosevelt negotiating with Hitler.

I believe Trump is America’s shame — a country that always declares its commitment to freedom. A country that itself became a nation through a struggle against imperialism.

Honestly, Trump can go to hell. Better to stand alone than with allies like these, who help you and then exploit it. You fight for survival, and they barter aid for resources.

'Architect,' drone operator

My opinion is that those “negotiations” are just information noise and hype for the media, not really worth paying attention to.

And the important thing is that all people of the democratic world will pay dearly for their infantility, not wanting to get out of the warm bath of a comfortable life and take responsibility for their countries.

Ukrainians are already paying dearly. The same will happen to Europe and the United States. By electing irresponsible populists who promise to solve all our problems in a day, we are simply postponing and deepening them.

But these are politicians, they are eager for power and got what they want. Voters are responsible for everything, after all, both presidents were elected in legal elections.

We still have many such adventures ahead of us. But we must fight, regardless of the ignoramuses in power.

‘Forto,’ infantryman in Azov battalion

I don’t understand how Zelensky held back from slapping him. Glory to Ukraine!