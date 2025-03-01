Kakhovka dam explosion: Russia left people to die

News Feed, Volodymyr Zelensky, Keir Starmer, Ukraine, United Kingdom, Donald Trump
Zelensky meets with Starmer in London following Oval Office clash with Trump

by Dmytro Basmat March 1, 2025 7:29 PM 2 min read
Britain’s Prime Minister, Sir Keir Starmer welcomes Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelensky to 10 Downing Street on March 1, 2025 in London England. The Ukrainian President arrived in London today to meet with the British prime minister ahead of a summit of European leaders on Sunday. (Peter Nicholls/Getty Images)
Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

President Volodymyr Zelensky met with U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer on March 1, one day after Zelensky's heated exchange with U.S. President Donald Trump in the White House.

Zelensky, who received cheers from the crowd white exiting his motorcade, did not respond to shouted questions on Trump as he was greeted by Starmer at 10 Downing Street.

Zelensky left Washington early without signing a mineral deal with the United States following a tense argument in front of journalists between the two leaders. Trump later reportedly ordered his officials to tell the Ukrainian delegation to leave the White House, despite protest from the Ukrainians.

"He disrespected the United States of America in its cherished Oval Office. He can come back when he is ready for peace," Trump posted on TruthSocial.

Zelensky confirmed that he will travel to London after his visit to the United States during a press conference on Feb. 26. He's set to take part in a summit with European leaders hosted by U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer to discuss joint defense and security plans on Sunday.

Following the exchange, a number of European leaders on Feb. 28 reaffirmed their support for Ukraine and Zelensky.

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas emphasized the EU's commitment to stepping up assistance to Ukraine, enabling the country to continue resisting the aggressor.

"Today, it became clear that the free world needs a new leader. It's up to us, Europeans, to take this challenge," Kallas posted on X.

A statement from Starmer's office echoed sentiments conveyed by European leader. Starmer held phone calls with both Trump and Zelensky following the clast.

"(Starmer) retains unwavering support for Ukraine, and is doing all he can to find a path forward to a lasting peace based on sovereignty and security for Ukraine," a spokesperson for Starmer's office said.

A staunch supporter of Ukraine, Starmer, during a press conference with Trump on Feb. 27, said that London is ready to send its troops to Ukraine to secure a "good deal" on ending Russia's full-scale war.

The U.K. and France are considering deploying a much smaller European-led peacekeeping force with up to 30,000 soldiers, the Telegraph reported.

Author: Dmytro Basmat
