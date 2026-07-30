Warsaw to consider providing Ukraine with additional Patriot missiles after suspected Russian missile falls in Poland

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on July 30 that Warsaw will consider transferring additional Patriot missiles to Kyiv after a suspected Russian missile crashed into a field in eastern Poland earlier in the night.

In the early hours of July 30, sirens blared in the Poland's Lublin region, F-16 fighter jets were scrambled, and an explosion was reported after an "unidentified object," later described by Tusk as likely a Kh-101 cruise missile, strayed into Polish territory amid a larger Russian mass attack on Ukraine.

"After this incident... we will consider as soon as possible the issue of further assistance to Ukraine, including the transfer of additional missiles for Patriot systems, should such a need arise," Tusk said at a press conference at the site of the incident near the village of Tarnawa-Kolonia.

Patriots have played a crucial role in defending Ukrainian skies against Russian ballistic missiles, but interceptor stocks have grown scarce as U.S. producers struggle to keep pace with both escalating Russian strikes and demand driven by the war in Iran.

President Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly called on Ukraine's partners to provide additional Patriot systems and interceptors as Russia intensifies its attacks.

A senior Ukrainian official told the Kyiv Independent on July 15 that the United States had started the process of issuing licenses that would allow Ukraine to manufacture Patriot missiles, marking a step from political commitments toward implementation.

Despite progress in securing the licensing agreement, Ukrainian cities has been forced to endure increased Russian attacks in recent months due to an immediate lack of interceptors.

Russia launched dozens of missile on Ukraine overnight on July 30 in a large-scale attack that killed at least eight people and injured more than 50 others.

"This Russian evil can only be stopped by the whole world. No one in the world can be left alone against such terror," Zelensky said in a post on social media following the attack.

"And when we say that Ukraine needs Patriot missiles, when we seek capabilities to defend itself against Russian ballistic missiles, we are not talking about abstractions — we are talking about precisely such families," Zelensky added.

In his evening address, the president said that preliminary information indicates that a North Korean missile may have been used in a strike that killed at least six family members in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast during Moscow's mass attack.











