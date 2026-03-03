'Wars can be fought forever’: Trump claims US has ‘virtually unlimited’ weapons stockpile

U.S. President Donald Trump said on March 2 that U.S. munitions stockpiles are stronger than ever, stating in a post on Truth Social that supplies at the medium and upper-medium levels have “never been higher or better” and that the country has a “virtually unlimited supply of these weapons.”

Trump added that wars can be fought “forever” using existing reserves, which he claimed are superior to other countries’ arsenals, though he acknowledged that at the highest end, stockpiles are “not where we want to be.”

His remarks come as the United States and Israel continue joint military operations against Iran under Operation Epic Fury, following large-scale strikes on Iranian military and nuclear-linked infrastructure.

Tehran has retaliated with missile and drone attacks targeting Israel and U.S. assets in the region, raising fears of a broader regional escalation.

In the same post, Trump sharply criticized former President Joe Biden, accusing him of giving away “Hundreds of Billions of Dollars worth” of high-end weaponry to Ukraine and failing to replenish U.S. reserves.

Referring to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as “P.T. Barnum (Zelenskyy!),” Trump claimed Biden “didn’t bother to replace” the advanced systems that were transferred.

Trump said he rebuilt the military during his first term and is continuing to strengthen it, concluding that “The United States is stocked, and ready to WIN, BIG!!!”

As a result of the U.S.-Israeli operation so far, the joint forces have killed Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and claim to have also killed dozens of other Iranian top officials.

Trump's stated goal is to destroy Iran's missile and military capabilities, prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons, and topple the hardline regime.