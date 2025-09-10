KI logo
Von der Leyen to outline EU priorities after backlash over Trump trade deal

by Olena Goncharova
Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, stands in the European Parliament building on Sept. 13, 2023. (Philipp von Ditfurth/picture alliance via Getty Images)

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will deliver her annual State of the Union address to the European Parliament in Strasbourg on Sept. 10, setting the political agenda for the year ahead amid mounting criticism over her recent trade agreement with U.S. President Donald Trump.

Von der Leyen, who began her second five-year term last year, plans to focus on strengthening Europe’s defense posture and boosting economic competitiveness, especially in response to Russia’s war against Ukraine.

She has consistently pushed for increased military and financial support to Kyiv, along with tougher EU sanctions on Moscow.

But her leadership has faced renewed scrutiny after she negotiated a controversial trade deal with Trump in July at his Turnberry golf resort in Scotland. Under the agreement, the EU agreed to eliminate tariffs on U.S. industrial goods, expand access to its agricultural market, and accept a 15% U.S. tariff on most EU exports—a sharp increase from pre-2022 rates.

Critics across the bloc called the deal one-sided. France’s then-Prime Minister Francois Bayrou called it "an act of submission," while others accused von der Leyen of giving in to U.S. pressure, according to Reuters.

EU officials defended the deal as a necessary compromise to avoid a full-blown trade war and maintain stability for European businesses. They also pointed to a lack of political will among EU leaders to confront Washington during a volatile period for European security.

Von der Leyen’s Commission has introduced several measures this year aimed at slashing bureaucracy and improving the global competitiveness of European industries. While some sectors welcomed the proposals, others criticized the EU for failing to implement key elements of a competitiveness strategy designed by former European Central Bank President Mario Draghi.

Meanwhile, left-wing EU lawmakers and civil society groups accused von der Leyen of weakening environmental regulations and corporate accountability under the guise of deregulation. Ahead of her speech, a coalition of 470 NGOs issued a joint statement denouncing what they called the Commission’s "deregulation campaign."

Olena Goncharova

Head of North America desk

Olena Goncharova is the Head of North America desk at The Kyiv Independent, where she has previously worked as a development manager and Canadian correspondent. She first joined the Kyiv Post, Ukraine's oldest English-language newspaper, as a staff writer in January 2012 and became the newspaper’s Canadian correspondent in June 2018. She is based in Edmonton, Alberta. Olena has a master’s degree in publishing and editing from the Institute of Journalism in Taras Shevchenko National University in Kyiv. Olena was a 2016 Alfred Friendly Press Partners fellow who worked for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette for six months. The program is administered by the University of Missouri School of Journalism in Columbia.

