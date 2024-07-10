Skip to content
NATO may invoke Article 5 over Russian hybrid operations in Europe if requested, official tells VoA

by Kateryna Denisova and The Kyiv Independent news desk July 10, 2024 11:01 AM 2 min read
A NATO flag during the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Brilliant Jump 2024 exercise in Drawsko Pomorskie, Poland, on Monday, Feb. 26, 2024. Sweden cleared the final obstacle to gaining NATO membership in a move that will solidify the alliance's grip over Northern Europe and the Baltic region.Photographer: Liesa Johannssen/Bloomberg via Getty Images
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Any NATO country could theoretically request protection under the alliance's Article 5 on mutual defense due to Russian hybrid operations, the Voice of America (VoA) reported on July 10, citing an unnamed senior alliance official.

NATO's Article 5 commits each member state to consider an attack against one member state to be an attack against them all.

When asked what NATO's response to Moscow's hybrid operations and attempts to destabilize Europe might be, the official said that "it all depends on what actions Russia continues to take."

At this time, no NATO member state has made the request, the VoA's source said on the sidelines of the alliance's summit in Washington.

Western intelligence officials have reportedly warned about increasing Russian sabotage operations across Europe. Such a threat led to heightened security at U.S. military bases in Europe, CNN reported in early July, citing unnamed sources.

Over the past six months, Polish authorities have arrested 18 people on suspicions of pursuing hostile activities or sabotage in collaboration with Russia or Belarus, according to the Polish Interior Ministry.

Several other suspects have been arrested over the past year in Germany, Austria, Denmark, Estonia, and other countries, for allegedly spying for Russia or other forms of collaboration with Russian intelligence.

US, NATO allies to deliver ‘dozens’ of air defense systems in coming months, including 4 Patriots
The U.S. and at least nine other NATO allies have agreed to send dozens of air defense systems in the coming months to Ukraine, including at least four Patriot batteries, according to a joint agreement issued on July 9.
The Kyiv IndependentDmytro Basmat
Authors: Kateryna Denisova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
10:53 PM

US supplies Ukraine with Metal Shark high-speed boats.

The boats are equipped with modern navigation and control systems, automatic fire extinguishing, as well as a video surveillance system, making them maneuverable, fast, and ergonomic, the State Border Guard Service said.
10:28 PM

Ukrainian state defense company opens office in US.

Ukraine's state-owned defense company Ukrainian Defense Industry, also known as Ukroboronprom, has opened a representative office in Washington as Kyiv seeks to strengthen defense partnerships abroad amid Russia's war.
