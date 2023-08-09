Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Germany arrests military officer suspected of spying for Russia

by Martin Fornusek August 9, 2023 11:28 PM 1 min read
Soldiers of the Bundeswehr, Germany's armed forces, carry flags as they attend a ceremony to mark the creation of the new Bundeswehr territorial defense command on September 26, 2022 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo credit: Sean Gallup/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

German authorities arrested an officer of the military procurement agency on suspicion that he was passing sensitive information to Russia, the Bild newspaper reported on Aug. 9, citing the Federal Public Prosecutor's Office.

According to the report, Thomas H. had been in contact with the Russian Consulate in Bonn and the Russian Embassy in Berlin since 2023 on his own initiative.

The suspect was employed by the Federal Office of Bundeswehr Equipment, Information Technology, and In-Service Support, responsible for developing and procuring defense technology.

"The Federal Public Prosecutor today arrested a German officer who is strongly suspected of having worked for a foreign secret service," German Justice Minister Marco Buschmann wrote on Twitter.

"Thank you to everyone who was involved. Vigilance remains the order of the day."

According to Bild, the authorities issued an arrest warrant against Thomas H. on July 27, after which he was brought before the investigating judge on Aug. 9. The suspected spy currently remains in custody and if convicted, faces up to 10 years in prison.

On Dec. 22, the German authorities arrested an employee of the Federal Intelligence Service (BND) for spying for Russia.

Poland detains Belarusian suspected of spying for Russia
Polish security services detained already the sixteenth person suspected of taking part in a Russian espionage network, Polish Interior Minister Mariusz Kaminiski said on Aug. 4.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.