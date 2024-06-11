Russian arrested in Denmark for helping foreign secret service, DR reports

This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian woman was arrested in Denmark and charged with helping a foreign intelligence service operate in the country, the Danish national broadcaster DR reported on June 11, citing the Danish Police Intelligence Service (PET).

The case, which relates to a Russian state fund, is still being investigated. PET reportedly expects to release the Russian national after questioning.

“The case is related to a story in several European media about a Russian state fund and is not related to the recent elections to the European Parliament,” PET reportedly said, providing no further details.

The arrested woman has for several years received money from the Russian state fund Pravfond, which allegedly finances Russian disinformation campaigns abroad, DR reported, citing documents obtained from a Western intelligence service.

Russian Ambassador to Denmark Vladimir Barbin condemned the arrest as a "brazen and unapologetic provocation by the Danish security services" and said the Russian diplomatic mission would demand the woman's immediate release, according to the Russian state-run media outlet TASS.

In recent months, several other suspects have been arrested in Germany, Austria, Poland, and Estonia for allegedly spying for Russia or collaborating with Russian intelligence.

U.S. and allied intelligence officials have observed an increase in low-level sabotage operations in Europe, which appear to be part of Russia's strategy to undermine support for Ukraine, as reported by the New York Times in late May.