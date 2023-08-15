Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

US cautions Russia on North Korea military ties

by Daria Bevziuk August 16, 2023 1:43 AM 1 min read
A TV screen shows an image of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (R) with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu (L) at Pyongyang during a news program at the Yongsanl Railway Station in Seoul. (Photo by KIM Jae-Hwan/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Military cooperation between Russia and North Korea would violate UN resolutions aimed at restricting North Korea's nuclear program, US State Department official Vedant Patel said at an Aug. 15 press briefing.

"Our concerns persist as North Korea continues its assistance to Russia's invasive war against Ukraine," he stated.

Patel also added that Moscow is compelled to rely on countries such as North Korea and Iran for military support. According to the State Department, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu visited Pyongyang recently to convince North Korea to sell more munitions to Russia.

Patel emphasized that "any security cooperation or arms trade between North Korea and Russia will violate a series of United Nations Security Council resolutions."

In addition to North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un's prior declaration of "complete backing" for Russia's actions in Ukraine, Moscow apparently initiated talks with Pyongyang regarding the provision of food in return for weaponry.

Belarus Weekly: Sanctions, new passports, as Belarusians mark third anniversary of stolen election
Tensions mount between Belarus, Poland, and Lithuania amid the growing presence of Wagner mercenaries and the Belarusian military’s exercises near their shared borders. Warsaw and Vilnius accuse Minsk of engineering a renewed migrant influx by forcefully funneling asylum seekers to the border.…
The Kyiv IndependentMaria Yeryoma
Author: Daria Bevziuk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.