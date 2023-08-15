US cautions Russia on North Korea military ties

This audio is created with AI assistance

Military cooperation between Russia and North Korea would violate UN resolutions aimed at restricting North Korea's nuclear program, US State Department official Vedant Patel said at an Aug. 15 press briefing.

"Our concerns persist as North Korea continues its assistance to Russia's invasive war against Ukraine," he stated.

Patel also added that Moscow is compelled to rely on countries such as North Korea and Iran for military support. According to the State Department, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu visited Pyongyang recently to convince North Korea to sell more munitions to Russia.

Patel emphasized that "any security cooperation or arms trade between North Korea and Russia will violate a series of United Nations Security Council resolutions."

In addition to North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un's prior declaration of "complete backing" for Russia's actions in Ukraine, Moscow apparently initiated talks with Pyongyang regarding the provision of food in return for weaponry.