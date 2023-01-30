Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
NATO chief: North Korea provides Russia with missiles

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 30, 2023 3:52 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

North Korea is supplying missiles to Russia for its war against Ukraine, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said at a meeting with South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin in Seoul on Jan. 29.

Last fall, U.S. intelligence alleged Russia was buying rockets and artillery shells from North Korea to use in Ukraine.

U.S. officials said North Korea was trying to hide the ammunition shipments by making it appear as if it was being sent to the Middle East or North Africa, according to the intelligence quoted by CNN.

Stoltenberg also confirmed previous media reports that North Korea had delivered weapons to Russian state-controlled mercenary Wagner Group, “further fuelling Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine.”

Both Moscow and Pyongyang have denied the allegations.

North Korea was also allegedly making winter uniforms for Russian soldiers fighting against Ukraine, Radio Free Asia reported on Nov. 8, citing unnamed sources.

The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
