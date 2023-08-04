Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
White House: Russia seeks to buy more munitions from North Korea

by Martin Fornusek August 4, 2023
US National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby speaks during the daily briefing in the Brady Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on May 31, 2023. (SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia seeks to buy more munitions from North Korea for the war in Ukraine as Moscow grows increasingly dependent on foreign supplies, the Associated Press (AP) reported on Aug. 3, citing U.S. National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby.

Kirby said that according to U.S. intelligence, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu presented the request last week during his visit to Pyongyang on the 70th anniversary of the Korean War armistice.

According to the White House, Shoigu's pitch highlights Moscow's growing dependence on countries like Iran or North Korea in terms of arms supplies for Russian troops in Ukraine.

“This is yet another example of how desperate Mr. Putin has become because his war machine is being affected by the sanctions and the export controls," Kirby told journalists.

"He is going through a vast amount of inventory to try to subjugate Ukraine, and he's reaching out to countries like North Korea, like Iran, and certainly he's been trying to reach out to China to get support for his war machine."

In the spring of 2023, Moscow reportedly approached Pyongyang with the offer of food supplies in exchange for weapons. North Korea has been heavily militarized since the end of the war with its Southern Korean neighbors in 1953 but suffers from chronic food shortages.

North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un previously expressed "full support" for Russia's aggression against Ukraine.

Russia has been also massively deploying Iranian-made Shahed kamikaze drones against Ukraine, and U.S. intelligence reported in late July that China is providing Moscow with significant supplies of drones and dual-use technology that can be utilized for military purposes.

Washington Post: China restricts drone exports over Ukraine and military concerns
China decided to limit exports of long-range civilian drones due to the war in Ukraine and apprehension over potential military adaptation of the drones on July 31, The Washington Post reported.
The Kyiv IndependentDaria Bevziuk
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
