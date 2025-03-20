US, Ukrainian delegations to meet in Saudi Arabia in 'coming days,' Zelensky says

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian and U.S. officials are expected to meet in Saudi Arabia in the coming days for continued peace talks, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a post to social media on March 19.

Following a phone call between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin on March 18, a partial ceasefire on energy infrastructure strikes was agreed upon. Zelensky and Trump held a subsequent call on March 19 to discuss the U.S. president's conversation with Putin the day prior, with Zelensky ultimately agreeing to stop strikes on Russian energy infrastructure.

Zelensky's announcement comes as U.S. National Security Advisor Mike Waltz said on March 19 on X that talks between Russian and American delegations to discuss a ceasefire in Ukraine will also take place in the coming days in Riyadh. It was not immediately clear as to when the meetings would take place or whether the Ukrainian delegation will meet face-to-face with their Russian counterparts.

"Ukrainian and American teams are ready to meet in Saudi Arabia in the coming days to continue coordinating steps toward peace. We instructed our advisors and representatives to carry out this work as quickly as possible," Zelensky said following the call.

Zelensky voiced that the U.S. and Ukrainian delegations will continue to work out "technical issues" regarding the partial ceasefire.

During a joint press conference with Finnish President Alexander Stubb in Helsinki earlier in the day, Zelensky said that Kyiv will compile a list of energy, infrastructure, and civilian sites that Russia must cease attacking and present the document to international partners.

"In further meetings, the teams can agree on all necessary aspects of advancing toward lasting peace and security guarantees," he said.

Ukrainian and U.S. delegations last met in Saudi Arabia on March 11, where Ukraine agreed to a U.S. proposal for a complete ceasefire. Russia did not agree to a complete ceasefire.

Prior to the March 11 meeting, Ukrainian and U.S. relations were at a low point following a heated argument in the White House between Zelensky and Trump on Feb. 28.

U.S. military aid and intelligence sharing with Ukraine were paused for several days until the two sides met in Saudi Arabia on March 11.

Included in the Ukrainian delegation are Andriy Yermak, Zelensky's chief of staff, Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, and Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Pavlo Palisa.