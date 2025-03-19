The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Russia, United States, Mike Waltz, Peace Talks, Saudi Arabia
Edit post

US, Russian officials to meet in Saudi Arabia in 'coming days,' Waltz says

by Kateryna Hodunova March 19, 2025 6:42 PM 2 min read
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio (L) and US National Security Advisor Mike Waltz (R) speak with the media following meetings with a Ukrainian delegation in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on March 11, 2025. (Saul Loeb/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Talks between Russian and American delegations to discuss a ceasefire in Ukraine will take place in the coming days in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, National Security Advisor Mike Waltz said on March 19 on X.

Waltz said he discussed Trump's efforts to stop the fighting in Ukraine with Yuri Ushakov, a close adviser to Putin.

"We agreed our technical teams would meet in Riyadh in the coming days to focus on implementing and expanding the partial ceasefire President Trump secured from Russia," Waltz wrote on X.

Waltz's statement comes after a March 18 call between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

During the call, Putin and Trump agreed that the war needs to end with "a lasting peace," and the first steps towards this will be an energy and infrastructure ceasefire and technical negotiations on implementing a maritime ceasefire in the Black Sea.

After the Trump-Putin call, the Kremlin agreed to a 30-day pause on energy infrastructure strikes. Despite this commitment, Russia launched a large-scale assault on Ukraine's infrastructure overnight on March 19.

A U.S. delegation earlier met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and top presidential aide Yuri Ushakov in Riyadh on Feb. 18 to initiate talks on ending the war in the first official meeting between the two sides since the full-scale invasion began. Ukraine was excluded from the discussions.

No concrete decisions were announced following the U.S.-Russia talks, but Ukraine's exclusion from the meeting sparked alarm in Kyiv and Europe.

On March 11, U.S.-Ukraine talks took place in Jeddah, in which the two sides sought a common path toward a peace deal after weeks of tense relations.

After the negotiations with Washington, Ukraine's Presidential Office announced that it was ready to accept a U.S. proposal for a temporary 30-day ceasefire if Russia also did the same.

Trump, Zelensky hold hour-long phone call, discuss aligning Russia and Ukraine’s ‘requests and needs,’ US president says
“Just completed a very good telephone call with President Zelensky of Ukraine. It lasted approximately one hour. Much of the discussion was based on the call made yesterday with President Putin in order to align both Russia and Ukraine in terms of their requests and needs,” U.S. President Donald Tru…
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova
Author: Kateryna Hodunova

Most popular

News Feed

4:14 PM

Ukraine ceasefire could be reached 'in a couple of weeks,' Witkoff says.

“I actually think in a couple of weeks we’re going to get to it (a ceasefire). So, lots of good things. Now it’s for the technical teams to dot the I’s and cross the T’s. And everybody is committed to that process," said U.S. President Donald Trump's special envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff.
9:10 AM  (Updated: )

Updated: 2 killed, 19 injured in Russian attacks against Ukraine over past day.

Russia launched two Iskander-M ballistic missiles, four S-300 anti-aircraft missiles, and 145 attack and decoy drones against Ukraine overnight, the Air Force reported. Ukrainian air defenses shot down 72 drones over 12 oblasts, while 56 decoy drones disappeared from radars without causing damage, according to the statement.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.