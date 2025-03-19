The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, United States, Donald Trump, Trump & Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, Energy infrastructure
Edit post

Zelensky agrees to halt strikes on Russian energy infrastructure during call with Trump

by Kateryna Hodunova March 19, 2025 7:16 PM  (Updated: ) 1 min read
President Volodymyr Zelenskyi gives a press conference in Kyiv, Ukraine, on March 12, 2025. (Vitalii Nosach / Global Images Ukraine / Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky said he agreed to stop strikes on Russian energy infrastructure during a phone call with U.S. President Donald Trump on March 19.

"One of the first steps toward fully ending the war could be ending strikes on energy and other civilian infrastructure. I supported this step, and Ukraine confirmed that we are ready to implement it," Zelensky said on X following the hour-long call with Trump.

The call between Trump and Zelensky came a day after the U.S. president spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the phone.

Following the call, Putin announced he had agreed to a 30-day truce on strikes on energy infrastructure. The same night — overnight on March 19 —Russia carried out a large-scale drone attack that targeted energy infrastructure and other facilities.

Russia has been bombing Ukraine's civilian energy infrastructure since 2022 and has been steadily expanding its air campaigns in recent months, with bombardments by swarms of Shahed drones now a nightly occurrence.

Ukraine has also launched regular drone attacks on Russia in response. On the night of March 10, over 330 Ukrainian drones targeted Moscow. Other strikes have targeted Russia's fossil fuel infrastructure.

Trump’s push for regime change in Ukraine has only boosted Zelensky
The debate over Ukraine’s elections and future leadership is intensifying. With peace talks gaining momentum, calls for elections are growing louder, and both the Russian and American sides are questioning Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s legitimacy. However, criticism from the Kremlin and t…
The Kyiv IndependentOlena Yermakova
Author: Kateryna Hodunova

Most popular

News Feed

7:11 PM
Video

Ukrainian writer on canceling Russian culture.

The Kyiv Independent's Kate Tsurkan sits down with Ukrainian writer Oksana Zabuzhko to discuss the role of writers and intellectuals in wartime, the importance of decolonization in Ukraine’s education, and why she wouldn't share a stage with Russian artists until Ukraine's victory.
4:14 PM

Ukraine ceasefire could be reached 'in a couple of weeks,' Witkoff says.

“I actually think in a couple of weeks we’re going to get to it (a ceasefire). So, lots of good things. Now it’s for the technical teams to dot the I’s and cross the T’s. And everybody is committed to that process," said U.S. President Donald Trump's special envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff.
9:10 AM  (Updated: )

Updated: 2 killed, 19 injured in Russian attacks against Ukraine over past day.

Russia launched two Iskander-M ballistic missiles, four S-300 anti-aircraft missiles, and 145 attack and decoy drones against Ukraine overnight, the Air Force reported. Ukrainian air defenses shot down 72 drones over 12 oblasts, while 56 decoy drones disappeared from radars without causing damage, according to the statement.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.