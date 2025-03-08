Zelensky names delegation for meeting with US in Saudi Arabia

This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky announced his delegation to represent Ukraine in upcoming talks with the U.S. in Saudi Arabia on March 8.

Along with Andriy Yermak, Zelensky's chief of staff, Zelensky wrote on X that Ukraine will also be sending Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, and Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Pavlo Palisa.

Zelensky wrote that he would travel to Saudi Arabia on March 10 and would meet with the Crown Prince, while the Ukrainian military and political delegation would stay for a meeting with the American team the following day.

The U.S. delegation will reportedly include U.S. President Donald Trump's envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and National Security Advisor Mike Waltz.

The scheduled talks come amid rising tensions between Ukraine and the United States, as U.S. President Donald Trump escalates pressure on Zelensky to expedite a peace process.

The tensions culminated in a confrontation during a meeting in the White House Oval Office on Feb. 28 after Zelensky had flown to the U.S. to sign an mineral and natural resources agreement with the U.S. After being insulted by Trump and his Vice President JD Vance, Zelensky returned to Ukraine without signing the deal.

Since that meeting, the United States has ended its military aid and intelligence sharing with Ukraine, resulting in significant troop losses on the frontlines. The losses have been particularly sharp in the Kursk region that Ukraine has occupied since August 2024, where ten thousand troops are now facing encirclement.

U.S. National Security Advisor Mike Waltz suggested on March 5 that Trump may lift the pause on military aid once peace negotiations are arranged and confidence-building measures are taken, Reuters reported.