The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, US aid, United States, Donald Trump, Trump & Ukraine, Peace Talks, Ceasefire, Diplomacy, Rustem Umerov, Andrii Sybiha, Andriy Yermak
Edit post

Zelensky names delegation for meeting with US in Saudi Arabia

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 8, 2025 4:46 PM 2 min read
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky delivers a speech on the stand in front of the first General Dynamics F-16 Fighting Falcon received by Ukraine, congratulating the Ukrainian military on Aug. 4, 2024. (Ukrainian Presidency/Handout/Anadolu via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky announced his delegation to represent Ukraine in upcoming talks with the U.S. in Saudi Arabia on March 8.

Along with Andriy Yermak, Zelensky's chief of staff, Zelensky wrote on X that Ukraine will also be sending Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, and Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Pavlo Palisa.

Zelensky wrote that he would travel to Saudi Arabia on March 10 and would meet with the Crown Prince, while the Ukrainian military and political delegation would stay for a meeting with the American team the following day.

The U.S. delegation will reportedly include U.S. President Donald Trump's envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and National Security Advisor Mike Waltz.

The scheduled talks come amid rising tensions between Ukraine and the United States, as U.S. President Donald Trump escalates pressure on Zelensky to expedite a peace process.

The tensions culminated in a confrontation during a meeting in the White House Oval Office on Feb. 28 after Zelensky had flown to the U.S. to sign an mineral and natural resources agreement with the U.S. After being insulted by Trump and his Vice President JD Vance, Zelensky returned to Ukraine without signing the deal.

Since that meeting, the United States has ended its military aid and intelligence sharing with Ukraine, resulting in significant troop losses on the frontlines. The losses have been particularly sharp in the Kursk region that Ukraine has occupied since August 2024, where ten thousand troops are now facing encirclement.

U.S. National Security Advisor Mike Waltz suggested on March 5 that Trump may lift the pause on military aid once peace negotiations are arranged and confidence-building measures are taken, Reuters reported.

‘Miniature universes:’ The personal spaces of women at war (Photos)
War has long been framed as the domain of men, reinforced by language, imagery, and tradition. But after Russia invaded Ukraine’s Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts in 2014, Ukrainian women took up arms, proving that in the fight for national sovereignty, it is not gender but loyalty to one’s
The Kyiv IndependentMarysia Myanovska
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk

Most popular

News Feed

6:08 PM
Video

British MP: ‘Trump could be a Russian asset.’

Earlier this week, British lawmaker Graham Stuart raised the possibility that the president of the United States, Donald Trump, had been groomed by the Kremlin’s security services over a period of decades. In this interview Stuart explains what prompted him to make such an extraordinary public statement, and what it means both for the future of Ukraine, and the continent as a whole.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.