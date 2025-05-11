US to continue working 'with both sides' to end war in Ukraine, Trump says

U.S. President Donald Trump "will continue to work with both sides" to end Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine, Trump said in a social media post on May 11.

Trump's comments come shortly after Ukraine and Europe put forth a proposal for a 30-day unconditional ceasefire beginning May 12. Russian President Vladimir Putin has not agreed to the plan, but has invited Kyiv to resume direct talks in Istanbul on May 15.

"A potentially great day for Russia and Ukraine!" Trump wrote on his Truth Social account.

"Think of the hundreds of thousands of lives that will be saved as this never ending 'bloodbath' hopefully comes to an end... I will continue to work with both sides to make sure that it happens."

Trump did not directly mention the ceasefire proposal or Putin's suggested talks in Istanbul. It is not clear what he is referring to when he mentions a "great day for Russia and Ukraine."

Trump spoke to President Volodymyr Zelensky and visiting European leaders via phone on May 10 in a conversation described as "productive." The Trump administration has backed the Ukrainian-European ceasefire proposal and threatened to impose sanctions against Moscow if it does not comply.

French President Emmanuel Macron said on May 11 that Putin's proposed talks were "a first step, but not enough," adding that an unconditional ceasefire does not require negotiations in advance.