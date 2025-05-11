US to continue working 'with both sides' to end war in Ukraine, Trump says

"Think of the hundreds of thousands of lives that will be saved as this never ending 'bloodbath' hopefully comes to an end... I will continue to work with both sides to make sure that it happens."
"An unconditional ceasefire is not preceded by negotiations," French President Emmanuel Macron told reporters on May 11.
U.S. State Department Spokesperson Tammy Bruce called for "concrete proposals from both sides" in order for Washington to "move forward" in peace negotiations.
"If they speak to each other in Russian, he doesn't know what they are saying," one Western official told NBC News. Michael McFaul, former U.S. ambassador to Russia, called Witkoff's approach "a very bad idea."
Tougher sanctions "should be applied to (Russia's) banking and energy sectors, targeting fossil fuels, oil, and the shadow fleet," the leaders of Ukraine, the U.K., France, Germany, and Poland said in a joint statement.
"Russia is ready for negotiations without any preconditions," Putin claimed in an address marking the end of the three-day Victory Day ceasefire. He invited Ukraine to begin talks in Istanbul on May 15.
The American-made weapons cannot be exported, even by a country that owns them, without approval from the U.S. government.
While serving as a bishop in Peru, Robert Prevost, now Pope Leo XIV, called the full-scale war "a true invasion, imperialist in nature, where Russia seeks to conquer territory for reasons of power."
Speaking to CNN on May 10, Peskov commented on the latest ceasefire proposal from Ukraine and Europe, responding that Russia needs to "think about" it, but is "resistant" to pressure.
Speaking at a press conference in Kyiv on May 10, President Volodymyr Zelensky rebuked the idea of a demilitarized zone in the war and emphasized the importance of first securing a ceasefire.
"We agreed that a full and unconditional ceasefire must begin on Monday, May 12, for at least 30 days. We jointly demand this from Russia, and we know we are supported in this by the United States," Zelensky said.
The announcement follows mounting fears that the two nuclear-armed countries were on the brink of engaging in another full-scale war.
Ukrainian media outlet ZN.UA reported on May 10 that their law enforcement sources confirmed an ongoing probe by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau into suspected embezzlement, money laundering and bribery.
US to continue working 'with both sides' to end war in Ukraine, Trump says
U.S. President Donald Trump "will continue to work with both sides" to end Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine, Trump said in a social media post on May 11.
Trump's comments come shortly after Ukraine and Europe put forth a proposal for a 30-day unconditional ceasefire beginning May 12. Russian President Vladimir Putin has not agreed to the plan, but has invited Kyiv to resume direct talks in Istanbul on May 15.
"A potentially great day for Russia and Ukraine!" Trump wrote on his Truth Social account.
"Think of the hundreds of thousands of lives that will be saved as this never ending 'bloodbath' hopefully comes to an end... I will continue to work with both sides to make sure that it happens."
Trump did not directly mention the ceasefire proposal or Putin's suggested talks in Istanbul. It is not clear what he is referring to when he mentions a "great day for Russia and Ukraine."
Trump spoke to President Volodymyr Zelensky and visiting European leaders via phone on May 10 in a conversation described as "productive." The Trump administration has backed the Ukrainian-European ceasefire proposal and threatened to impose sanctions against Moscow if it does not comply.
French President Emmanuel Macron said on May 11 that Putin's proposed talks were "a first step, but not enough," adding that an unconditional ceasefire does not require negotiations in advance.