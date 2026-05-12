Investors have been wrong about Ukraine before, but shouldn't be again

An engineer collects FPV drones of the "General Cherry" company at the workshop in an undisclosed location in Ukraine, on Dec. 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

I have had the same conversation about investing in Ukraine over 50 times since 2022, and the excuse keeps evolving into every possible variation.

Four years ago, the reason not to invest in Ukraine was the war. Two years ago, it was the war plus worries about Western support. But then, Ukrainian defense tech did something inconvenient for all these excuses — it scaled to levels few could have predicted.

Those who don't follow the space are shocked by how vibrant Ukraine's startup market has become. Ukrainian startups accounted for around half of all European early-stage defense investment in 2025, per Brave1. While that's armed us with a strong stat to bring to the next meeting, the excuse of would-be investors has pivoted.

Investors nod along, then ask the newest iteration of the question: "But what happens when there's peace?" The implied worry is demographic collapse, labor shortages, a shattered industrial base, and a decade of reconstruction that gives investors the next round of heartburn and a new excuse to say "no."

Either our articulation of the opportunity is not resonating, or it's falling on intentionally deaf ears.

Contrary to your Instagram feed, the Ukrainian defense tech sector was not built because Ukrainians are superhuman. Framing Ukrainians as such insults their work and lets other Western entrepreneurs off the hook for failing to replicate it.

The sector was built because war rewrote the unit economics. A $5,000 ground drone is more useful than a $500,000 one that needs another decade of testing.

Russia's unjustified war has created macroeconomic constraints that have profoundly transformed the operating environment for entrepreneurs in Ukraine. Combat feedback loops have compressed product cycles from years to weeks. Capital scarcity has forced startup founders to ship or die. And as a result, Ukrainians have managed to build an ecosystem that, by the end of 2025, was attracting capital at a rate European defense unicorns took a decade to achieve.

While those constraints are imposed by an unconscionable war, they've also produced a generation and ecosystem of innovators that build cheaply, innovate quickly, and ship intentionally.

A "Magura"surface combat drone, center, beside aerial drones during a presentation of drone military hardware of the Unmanned Systems Force of the Ukraine Armed Forces in Kyiv, Ukraine, on June 11, 2024. (Andrew Kravchenko/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

I see this in today's ecosystem, and I believe those traits will be a mainstay of Ukrainian entrepreneurship for years to come, even once there's peace. Not only is that because these abilities are becoming defining traits of the ecosystem, but also because macroeconomic tailwinds won't suddenly disappear in peacetime.

A just and secure peace, despite being truly deserved, will not be an economic panacea. Most notably, the labor shortage will become the next challenge. For example, Ukraine's prime-aged workforce has contracted by more than a quarter since 2021.

About 71% of Ukrainian companies surveyed by the European Business Association report significant workforce deficits. The ILO estimates the country will need an additional 8.6 million workers by 2032. And the reconstruction bill, per the World Bank, now stands at $588 billion over the next decade, almost three times Ukraine's 2025 GDP.

The same report quietly concedes that the private sector could cover around 40% of that bill if the right conditions are in place.

Altogether, Ukraine will attempt the largest single-country reconstruction project in Europe since 1945, with a labor force already cut by a quarter and a worsening demographic trajectory.

The binding constraint on recovery will be people. But within this binding constraint is an opportunity for autonomous battlefield innovations to evolve from a military application to a workforce supplement.

This is where the Western and Ukrainian AI and autonomy conversations diverge.

A worker inspects a combat drone at a Fire Point secret production facility in Ukraine on Aug. 18, 2025. (Efrem Lukatsky/AP Photo)

In the West, AI is a threat debate: whose jobs go, how fast, and chatter about universal basic income bubbles back up. In Kyiv, that debate is an unaffordable luxury, since Ukraine does not have a surplus of miners worried about being replaced by robots; it has a shortage of mines and quarries that are safe to extract from.

It does not have enough sappers to clear its contaminated land by hand in a human lifetime, let alone a decade. It does not have the rural workforce to farm its grain belt at pre-war capacity. The unmanned ground vehicles, aerial survey platforms, and autonomy software Ukrainian founders built for the front are the most realistic way to do any of this at reconstruction speed.

This is the inversion Western capital has not caught up to. The same tools that trigger anxiety in economies with surplus labor unlock productivity in an economy with structural scarcity. Ukraine is not going to debate whether AI replaces humans, but will most likely deploy AI and unmanned systems to do the work that there are no longer enough humans to do.

The investors who showed up early are starting to see it. Betting against Ukraine's headwinds has been the wrong trade every year since 2022, and the ecosystem's output is only making that clearer.

The conditions that made defense tech scale are the conditions that will make civilian autonomy scale next, and many of the same founders building today's battlefield stack are the ones who will ship transformative civilian solutions in the future.

Ukraine's entrepreneurs are now lauded for their ability to succeed despite headwinds previously unimaginable, and this has created an ecosystem with an efficiency and speed unparalleled. These skillsets are the exact traits that uniquely position them to take advantage of, thrive in, and lead the future of tomorrow's industries.

While more comfortable markets will build because they want to, Ukraine will continue to build because it has to. This dramatically changes how founders approach problem-solving and efficiency. That mindset, combined with macro challenges, has resulted in astounding success to-date, and I believe it will continue to deliver it long after the guns fall silent.

Editor's note: The opinions expressed in the op-ed section are those of the authors and do not purport to reflect the views of the Kyiv Independent.