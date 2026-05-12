Ukraine war latest: Ukrainian drones strike Russian gas facility over 1,500 kilometers from border, Zelensky says

Key developments on May 12:

Ukrainian drones strike Russian gas facility over 1,500 kilometers from border, Zelensky says

Ukraine strikes Russian targets in occupied Donetsk Oblast after renewed attacks, military says

New Russia sanctions feature individuals exposed in Kyiv Independent documentary

Russian attacks kill 4 civilians, injure 27 after Victory Day ceasefire ends

Ukrainian drones attacked a gas industry facility in Russia's Orenburg Oblast on May 12, targeting a site more than 1,500 kilometers (930 miles) from the Ukrainian border, President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed in an evening address.

Zelensky did not specify which facility was targeted or the extent of the damage. Ukrainian forces have not publicly commented on the attack at the moment of publication.

Photos and videos allegedly showing a Ukrainian drone being shot down began circulating online around noon local time.

Regional Governor Evgeny Solntsev said Russian air defenses downed nine drones over the region during the attack. Falling debris reportedly damaged a residential building, a school, and a kindergarten, while there were no casualties, Solntsev added.

Solntsev did not report any damage to industrial facilities in the region.

Russian independent outlet Astra reported the drone was allegedly downed just 4 kilometers (2.5 miles) from the Strela production plant, which is a manufacturer of cruise missiles and components for Su and MiG aircraft.

The Ukrainian Telegram channel Supernova Plus said that Orsknefteorgsintez, one of Russia's largest refineries in the southern Urals, was hit during the attack on the wider Orenburg Oblast.

Founded in 1935, Orsknefteorgsintez is one of the oldest and largest refineries in the southern Urals, with an annual capacity of 6.6 million tons of crude oil.

Ukraine strikes Russian targets in occupied Donetsk Oblast after renewed attacks, military says

Ukraine struck Russian military targets in occupied Donetsk Oblast on May 12 after the end of a three-day Victory Day ceasefire, Robert "Madyar" Brovdi, commander of Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces, said on Telegram.

A PRV-16 Nadezhnost radio altimeter was "successfully destroyed" near the village of Huselske, accoding to Brovdi.

In the city of Donetsk, occupied by Russian forces since 2014, an ammunition and anti-tank weapons depot was also hit, while elsewhere in Donetsk Oblast a fuel depot, Russian anti-tank weapons, and a radar station were struck, Brovdi added.

"Post-ceasefire air defense operations continue. Unmanned Systems Forces aircraft are operating deep within enemy territory," Brovdi said.



The reported strikes followed renewed Russian attacks after the end of the three-day Victory Day ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia.

read also Inside a Ukrainian mission to liberate territory from Russian occupation

New Russia sanctions feature individuals exposed in Kyiv Independent documentary

The EU, Canada, and the U.K. unveiled new sanctions listings on May 12 against individuals and entities involved in Russia's illegal abduction and indoctrination of Ukrainian children, some of whom were identified in the Kyiv Independent documentary, The War They Play.

The listings were announced to coincide with a meeting of ministers from almost 60 countries in Brussels, dedicated to the return of more than 20,000 Ukrainian children, which Russia abducted since it launched its 2022 full-scale invasion — an act of genocide.

The War They Play was released by the Kyiv Independent's War Crimes Investigations Unit in October 2025 and exposed the program Russia has developed to abduct and indoctrinate Ukrainian children through the eyes of people who directly experienced that system.

The EU's latest sanctions package includes the Avangard Military Camp, described as a facility hosting Ukrainian children transferred from occupied territories and subjecting them to political indoctrination and militarization.

The bloc also sanctioned Andranik Gasparyan and Igor Vorobyov, senior figures in the state-backed Warrior Center, which provides militarized training to children in occupied areas.

The U.K. and Canada sanctioned Vladislav Golovin, a Russian marine officer involved in the capture of Mariupol who later became head of the Russian Youth Army. The EU added him to its sanctions list on Oct. 23, 2025 — the day The War They Play was released.

Russian attacks kill 4 civilians, injure 27 after Victory Day ceasefire ends

Russian attacks killed four civilians and injured 27 others across Ukraine over the past day after the Victory Day ceasefire ended, local authorities said on May 12.

"Russia itself chose to end the partial silence that had lasted for several days," President Volodymyr Zelensky wrote on X on May 12.

Zelensky said that attack drones were shot down in Dnipropetrovsk, Zhytomyr, Mykolaiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kyiv, and Chernihiv oblasts, as well as in Kyiv. The president added that on the front line, more than 80 aerial bombs were used, and more than 30 airstrikes were recorded.

"We have said that we will respond in kind to all Russian steps. Russia must end this war, and it is Russia that must take the step toward a real, lasting ceasefire. Until that happens, sanctions against Moscow are necessary and must remain in place and be strengthened," Zelensky said.

Russia launched 216 drones at Ukraine overnight on May 12, the Air Force said. Ukrainian air defenses intercepted 192, while 25 strikes were recorded across 10 locations, and debris from downed drones fell at five locations.

In Donetsk Oblast, one person was killed and four injured in Dobropillia, two people were killed in Mykolaivka, and two others were injured in Druzhkivka, Governor Vadym Filashkin said.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, one person was killed and eight injured in Russian attacks across the region, Governor Oleksandr Hanzha reported on May 11 and May 12.

Russian forces also struck railway infrastructure in the region, damaging locomotives and rolling stock, on the morning of May 12.

Oleksii Kuleba, Ukraine's deputy prime minister for restoration and minister for communities and territories development, said that the monitoring team had warned of the danger in advance, but the train engineer was injured by drone debris as he was heading to a shelter.

In Kherson Oblast, Russia targeted 30 settlements, including the regional center of Kherson, injuring 12 people, including a child, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said.

In Kyiv, debris from a Russian drone struck the roof of a 16-story residential building in the Obolon district, Kyiv City Military Administration head Tymur Tkachenko reported.

In Kyiv Oblast, damage from Russian drones was also reported, with a kindergarten and several homes damaged in the city of Fastiv, Governor Mykola Kalashnyk said.