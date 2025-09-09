KI logo
KI short logoKI logo
News Feed

US steps back from joint efforts to combat misinformation, FT reports

2 min read
Avatar
by Volodymyr Ivanyshyn
US steps back from joint efforts to combat misinformation, FT reports
In this photo illustration, the 'Meta' logo is displayed on a mobile phone screen in front of a computer screen displaying Russia Today (RT) logo in Ankara, Turkiye on Sept. 17, 2024. (Muhammed Abdullah Kurtar/Anadolu via Getty Images)

The U.S. will no longer work with Europe on combating disinformation from countries including China, Iran, and Russia, the Financial Times reported on Sept. 8, citing three unnamed European officials.

"Information warfare is a reality of our time, and artificial intelligence is only going to multiply the risks from that," James Rubin, former head of the Global Engagement Center (GEC), said.

The White House has sought to cut spending on publicly funded media, including Voice of America (VoA), and Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL). Months earlier, VoA journalist Steve Herman was placed on extended leave in February, and Ostap Yarysh, a Ukrainian correspondent at VoA, was dismissed in March.

The now-canceled efforts sought a joint response to disinformation from foreign adversaries. The U.S., European, and African countries worked together to identify and expose propaganda.

Over the span of last year, about 22 countries in Africa and Europe signed memoranda with the U.S. to combat disinformation, Rubin told FT.

The U.S. State Department notified various European countries a week earlier that it is terminating Washington's memoranda of understanding signed under the former White House administration, FT reported.

The efforts were led by the GEC, a U.S. State Department agency that tackled misinformation spread abroad by terrorist groups and foreign adversaries. The center was closed in April.

The U.S. Agency for Global Media, which oversaw VoA, launched an investigation into journalists who had spoken out against Trump’s policies, The New York Times reported in February.

Russia's hybrid warfare utilizes disinformation to influence public opinions, politics, and destabilize Ukraine and its allies.

Moscow was spending an estimated $1.5 billion annually on foreign disinformation campaigns, Christopher Walker, National Endowment for Democracy vice president for studies and analysis, told the U.S. Congress in 2023.

Russia makes a cultural comeback in the West as Ukraine faces most brutal months of war
For Ukrainians and their supporters, the 82nd annual Venice Film Festival started off with a gut punch as they noticed the return of the Russian flag displayed alongside other countries’ flags at the main venue. “I can’t believe my eyes: the fascist tricolor of the Russian Federation is flying proudly above the main entrance and the red carpet,” Venice-based Russian artist Katia Margolis wrote on her social media on Aug. 27, the day of the festival’s opening. “The very same flag under which Ukr
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentKate Tsurkan
Article image
United StatesEuropeDisinformationPropagandaRussian propagandaState DepartmentUS State Department
Avatar
Volodymyr Ivanyshyn

News Editor

Volodymyr Ivanyshyn is a news editor for The Kyiv Independent. He is pursuing an Honors Bachelor of Arts at the University of Toronto, majoring in political science with a minor in anthropology and human geography. Volodymyr holds a Certificate in Business Fundamentals from Rotman Commerce at the University of Toronto. He previously completed an internship with The Kyiv Independent.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Tuesday, September 9
Tuesday, September 9
Show More

Editors' Picks