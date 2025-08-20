Become a member
News Feed

US absent from UN condemnation of Russia's war in Georgia

2 min read
Avatar
by Anna Fratsyvir
US absent from UN condemnation of Russia's war in Georgia
Members of the United Nations Security Council attend a meeting on peace and security of Ukraine at the U.N. Headquarters on March 26, 2025, in New York City. (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

The U.S. was absent from a joint statement by several UN Security Council members condemning Russia's actions on the anniversary of the 2008 war with Georgia.

In a joint statement, representatives of five Security Council members — Denmark, France, Greece, the U.K., and Slovenia — along with incoming member Latvia, denounced Russia's invasion of Georgia 17 years ago and its continued military presence in the country's Abkhazia and South Ossetia regions.

The U.S., which in previous years joined similar condemnations, did not join the statement. The U.S. has not publicly commented on the decision.

Slovenia's deputy permanent representative, Ondina Blokar Drobic, read the statement at a press briefing following a closed-door council meeting.

The statement reaffirmed Georgia's sovereignty and territorial integrity and condemned Russia's "continuous provocations, violations of international law, and militarization" in the occupied regions. It also demanded that Russia comply with the 2008 EU-brokered ceasefire agreement and withdraw its forces.

"Russian invasion of Georgia in August of 2008 demonstrated the start of Russia's more aggressive stance towards its neighbors. Russia has continued down this path with its unprovoked and unjustified aggression against Ukraine," Drobic said.

The abstention mirrors Washington's approach earlier this year when it voted against a UN General Assembly resolution explicitly naming Russia as the aggressor in Ukraine.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in February the U.S. opposed the resolution because it was "antagonistic to either side" and contradicted U.S. efforts to broker negotiations with Russia.

Instead, Washington suggested a softer Security Council resolution that called for an end to the "Russia-Ukraine conflict" without directly blaming Moscow. Ten council members supported that text, while U.S. allies, including the U.K., France, Denmark, Greece, and Slovenia, abstained.

The August 2008 war between Russia and Georgia marked Europe's first war of the 21st century. Russian forces invaded Georgia's regions of South Ossetia and Abkhazia, violating the country's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

After five days of fighting, Russia recognized both regions as independent and stationed troops there, establishing a lasting military presence. The conflict set a precedent for Moscow's later aggression in Ukraine.

Article image
WarGeorgiaRusso-Georgian WarRussiaUnited NationsUN Security CouncilAbkhaziaSouth Caucasus
Avatar
Anna Fratsyvir

News Editor

Anna Fratsyvir is a news editor at the Kyiv Independent, with a background in broadcast journalism and international affairs. Previously, she worked as a TV journalist at Ukraine’s public broadcaster Suspilne, covering global politics and international developments. Anna holds a Bachelor's degree in International Communications from Taras Shevchenko National University and is currently an MA candidate in International Relations at the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies (SAIS).

Read more

Editors' Picks