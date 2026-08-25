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US snubs joint UN rebuke of Russian strikes against Ukraine — again

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by Martin Fornusek
US snubs joint UN rebuke of Russian strikes against Ukraine — again
Members of the United Nations Security Council attend a meeting on peace and security of Ukraine at the U.N. Headquarters on March 26, 2025, in New York City. (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

The U.S. did not join an Aug. 24 appeal by over 50 U.N. members urging Russia to halt its aggression against Ukraine and cease strikes against civilians.

The statement, backed by the EU and its member states, as well as the U.K., Canada, Japan, South Korea, Georgia, Australia, and others, urged "Russia to respond to the calls for a full, immediate, and unconditional ceasefire" and resume peace talks.

"This senseless war and the immense human suffering could end immediately," said Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen at the Security Council meeting held on Ukraine's Independence Day.

"Russia simply needs to accept the unconditional ceasefire that Ukraine and the international community have been calling for for over a year and a half now."

Dan Negrea, a U.S. envoy to the United Nations Economic and Social Council, did not sign off on the appeal during the Security Council meeting, instead calling upon "both sides" to cease any strikes that might pose a risk to civilian vessels.

Russia has increasingly targeted Ukrainian Black Sea ports and merchant ships to choke off the country's export routes, while Kyiv has been striking Russia's shadow fleet vessels helping Moscow dodge international sanctions.

Negrea also urged Kyiv and Moscow to go back to the negotiating table and "return peace and stability to both countries," stopping short of condemning Russian aggression.

Since U.S. President Donald Trump returned to office last year, Washington has refrained from denouncing Russia's invasion and has ceased nearly all military aid to Ukraine in the name of pursuing peace talks — an effort that has effectively stalled as Moscow continues to reject a ceasefire.

The Trump administration has also repeatedly opted out of joint appeals condemning Russian aggression at international forums. In May, the U.S. did not support a rebuke of Russia's threats to foreign embassies in Kyiv.

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UkraineRussiaCeasefireUnited NationsUnited StatesTrump & RussiaDonald Trump
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Martin Fornusek

Reporter

Martin Fornusek is a reporter for the Kyiv Independent, specializing in international and regional politics, history, and disinformation. Based in Lviv, Martin often reports on international politics, with a focus on analyzing developments related to Ukraine and Russia. His career in journalism began in 2021 after graduating from Masaryk University in Brno, Czechia, earning a Master's degree in Conflict and Democracy Studies. Martin has been invited to speak on Times Radio, France 24, Czech Television, and Radio Free Europe. He speaks English, Czech, and Ukrainian.

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