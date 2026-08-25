US snubs joint UN rebuke of Russian strikes against Ukraine — again

The U.S. did not join an Aug. 24 appeal by over 50 U.N. members urging Russia to halt its aggression against Ukraine and cease strikes against civilians.

The statement, backed by the EU and its member states, as well as the U.K., Canada, Japan, South Korea, Georgia, Australia, and others, urged "Russia to respond to the calls for a full, immediate, and unconditional ceasefire" and resume peace talks.

"This senseless war and the immense human suffering could end immediately," said Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen at the Security Council meeting held on Ukraine's Independence Day.

"Russia simply needs to accept the unconditional ceasefire that Ukraine and the international community have been calling for for over a year and a half now."

Dan Negrea, a U.S. envoy to the United Nations Economic and Social Council, did not sign off on the appeal during the Security Council meeting, instead calling upon "both sides" to cease any strikes that might pose a risk to civilian vessels.

Russia has increasingly targeted Ukrainian Black Sea ports and merchant ships to choke off the country's export routes, while Kyiv has been striking Russia's shadow fleet vessels helping Moscow dodge international sanctions.

Negrea also urged Kyiv and Moscow to go back to the negotiating table and "return peace and stability to both countries," stopping short of condemning Russian aggression.

Since U.S. President Donald Trump returned to office last year, Washington has refrained from denouncing Russia's invasion and has ceased nearly all military aid to Ukraine in the name of pursuing peace talks — an effort that has effectively stalled as Moscow continues to reject a ceasefire.

The Trump administration has also repeatedly opted out of joint appeals condemning Russian aggression at international forums. In May, the U.S. did not support a rebuke of Russia's threats to foreign embassies in Kyiv.