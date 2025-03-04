The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

News Feed, Ukraine, United States, US aid, Trump & Ukraine, Denys Shmyhal
US military aid continue to flow as of evening of March 3, Prime Minister Shmyhal says

by Kateryna Hodunova March 4, 2025 1:41 PM
Denys Shmyhal, Prime Minister of Ukraine, takes part in a government forum in Kyiv, Ukraine on Aug. 27, 2024. (Viktor Kovalchuk/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
Editor's note: The story is being updated.

U.S. military aid continued to flow to Ukraine as of late last night, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on March 4 during his press conference in Kyiv.

The statement comes after several media outlets reported that U.S. President Donald Trump has ordered a suspension of all military aid to Ukraine on March 4. The directive reportedly went into effect immediately, impacting over $1 billion in weapons and ammunition deliveries.

Author: Kateryna Hodunova

News Feed

10:57 PM

Trump administration weighs sanctions relief for Russia, Reuters reports.

The White House has directed the State and Treasury departments to compile a list of sanctions that could be lifted, according to sources. While internal government offices routinely prepare such options, the White House’s direct request signals a serious consideration of sanctions relief.
8:17 PM
Video

Ukrainians react to Trump-Zelensky clash.

In the wake of the Feb. 28 clash between U.S. President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and President Volodymyr Zelensky in the Oval Office, the Kyiv Independent went to the streets of Kyiv to ask Ukrainians what they think of the now infamous meeting.
