US military aid continue to flow as of evening of March 3, Prime Minister Shmyhal says

This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: The story is being updated.

U.S. military aid continued to flow to Ukraine as of late last night, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on March 4 during his press conference in Kyiv.

The statement comes after several media outlets reported that U.S. President Donald Trump has ordered a suspension of all military aid to Ukraine on March 4. The directive reportedly went into effect immediately, impacting over $1 billion in weapons and ammunition deliveries.