US, European allies finalize proposal for 30-day unconditional ceasefire, Reuters report

The U.S. and European allies are in the final stages of working on a proposal for a 30-day unconditional ceasefire in the Russian war against Ukraine, Reuters reported on May 9, citing a French diplomatic source.

The day before, U.S. President Donald Trump on May 8 called for a "30-day unconditional ceasefire" between Ukraine and Russia.

Yet, recent months have seen a series of failed peace talks and ceasefires, including one initially brokered by the U.S. in March. While Ukraine immediately agreed to the ceasefire, Russia repeatedly violated it.

Washington and its partners are considering additional sanctions if the parties do not observe a ceasefire, with political and technical negotiations between Europe and the U.S. intensifying since last week, Reuters' source said.

"We felt in the discussions with the Americans a certain irritation towards the Russian posture, the lack of reactivity and seriousness in its responses to what was proposed before," the source told Reuters. "The decision is practically taken."

Nearly two months ago, Ukraine accepted a U.S.-proposed 30-day ceasefire, but Moscow rejected it, demanding a complete halt on military aid to Ukraine.

Russia has repeatedly proclaimed its supposed readiness for peace talks while simultaneously pushing for maximalist demands. Kyiv has dismissed these declarations as a propaganda stunt, noting that Russian forces have only intensified their attacks on Ukrainian cities and towns.