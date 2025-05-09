Become a member
Friday, May 9
A day with Ukraine’s rescuers under Russian fire.

The Kyiv Independent’s contributor Ignatius Ivlev-Yorke spent a day with a mobile team from the State Emergency Service in Nikopol in the south of Ukraine as they responded to relentless drone, artillery, and mortar strikes from Russian forces just across the Dnipro River. Nikopol is located across from the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in the city of Enerhodar.

Peace Talks

US, European allies finalize proposal for 30-day unconditional ceasefire, Reuters report

by Kateryna Hodunova
President Donald Trump signs executive orders in the Oval Office on Jan. 20, 2025, in Washington, DC. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

The U.S. and European allies are in the final stages of working on a proposal for a 30-day unconditional ceasefire in the Russian war against Ukraine, Reuters reported on May 9, citing a French diplomatic source.

The day before, U.S. President Donald Trump on May 8 called for a "30-day unconditional ceasefire" between Ukraine and Russia.

Yet, recent months have seen a series of failed peace talks and ceasefires, including one initially brokered by the U.S. in March. While Ukraine immediately agreed to the ceasefire, Russia repeatedly violated it.

Washington and its partners are considering additional sanctions if the parties do not observe a ceasefire, with political and technical negotiations between Europe and the U.S. intensifying since last week, Reuters' source said.

"We felt in the discussions with the Americans a certain irritation towards the Russian posture, the lack of reactivity and seriousness in its responses to what was proposed before," the source told Reuters. "The decision is practically taken."

Nearly two months ago, Ukraine accepted a U.S.-proposed 30-day ceasefire, but Moscow rejected it, demanding a complete halt on military aid to Ukraine.

Russia has repeatedly proclaimed its supposed readiness for peace talks while simultaneously pushing for maximalist demands. Kyiv has dismissed these declarations as a propaganda stunt, noting that Russian forces have only intensified their attacks on Ukrainian cities and towns.

Kateryna Hodunova is a News Editor at the Kyiv Independent. She previously worked as a sports journalist in several Ukrainian outlets and was the deputy chief editor at Suspilne Sport. Kateryna covered the 2022 Olympics in Beijing and was included in the Special Mentions list at the AIPS Sport Media Awards. She holds a bachelor's degree in political journalism from Taras Shevchenko University and a master's degree in political science from the National University of Kyiv-Mohyla Academy.

