Russian attacks kill 3, injure over 20 across Ukraine as Putin meets US envoys in Moscow

Russian attacks across Ukraine killed at least three people and injured more than 20 others on Sept. 5 as U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner met Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow for talks on ending the war.

Russian forces struck Chuhuiv in Kharkiv Oblast, killing three people, including a child, and injuring a woman. A jet-powered drone hit a house in the city center, destroying the building as well as a warehouse and a garage.

Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov said the strike killed nearly an entire family: a 19-year-old woman, an 11-year-old boy, and a 45-year-old man.

More than a dozen people were also injured in Zaporizhzhia, where Russian drones struck several buildings, including a high-rise residential building and an administrative building.

In Khmelnytskyi, debris from a Russian drone fell on a three-story building, injuring seven people, including a minor, according to National Police. Four of those injured were hospitalized, with one person in serious condition.

Russian forces also attacked a passenger train bound for Kherson with several Shahed-type drones around midday, according to Kherson Oblast Governor Oleksandr Prokudin.

Two diesel locomotives were damaged in the attack. Prokudin initially reported that a 55-year-old railway worker was hospitalized in moderate condition after sustaining a shrapnel wound to her arm, a concussion, blast injuries, and a closed head injury.

The attacks unfolded as Witkoff and Kushner were in Moscow for talks with Putin.

Earlier on Sept. 5, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Putin had ordered Russian forces to halt strikes on Kyiv for three days beginning at midnight.

Ukraine, however, had proposed a broader three-day ceasefire that would go beyond attacks on the two capitals and include fighting along the front line. Putin said during his meeting with the U.S. envoys that Russia had not agreed to the broader proposal.

The Ukrainian side has said it is prepared to refrain from strikes on Moscow during the U.S. envoys’ visit and has called on Russia to reciprocate.

Witkoff and Kushner are expected to travel to Kyiv following their talks in Moscow.