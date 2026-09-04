Units of Ukraine's army reportedly ordered to halt fighting as Trump confirms US envoys set to travel for peace talks

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Units of Ukraine's army were ordered to halt fighting Sept. 5-8, Ukrainska Pravda reported on Sept. 4, citing sources in the military, as U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner are set to visit Kyiv and Moscow over the coming days.

The halt in hostilities will begin at midnight on Sept. 5 and will be in effect until the end of the day on Sept. 8, sources told the outlet.

It remains unclear what units will observe the order, and officials have not publicly announced a ceasefire.

Once midnight passed in Kyiv, air raid sirens sounded again as the Air Force warned that drones are heading toward the city.

President Volodymyr Zelensky earlier confirmed that Witkoff and Kushner will travel to Kyiv on Sept. 6 after visiting Moscow as part of Washington's diplomatic push to end Russia's war against Ukraine.

The planned visit will be the first time the two envoys travel to Ukraine.

U.S. President Donald Trump also confirmed the two envoys will be traveling this weekend for negotiations between Ukraine and Russia.

"It's got to get settled. So... I sent Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner," Trump said. "And we sent them over to see whether or not we can get something done. And there may be a good chance that we'll do it."

Zelensky also pledged that Ukraine would refrain from conducting aerial strikes against Russia during the visit for the safety of the U.S. negotiators, and urged Moscow to do the same.

Days earlier on Sept. 1, the president warned airlines, insurers, and foreign governments that Russian airspace "will be de facto closed" because of Ukrainian drones.

"Today we want to warn every airline that uses Russian airspace, every insurer, everyone who still uses key Russian airports — Russian skies are becoming completely dangerous," Zelensky said.

"Although the Russian authorities do not report this as it should, the Russian sky will de facto be closed," he added.