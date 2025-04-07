The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Russia, United States, Prison, Vladimir Putin, Moscow
Edit post

US citizen to be forcibly admitted to psychiatric hospital in Moscow ahead of trial

by Olena Goncharova April 7, 2025 5:20 AM 2 min read
A Russian flag flies next to the US embassy building in Moscow on November 30, 2023, on a snowy day. (Alexander Nemenov/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A U.S. citizen awaiting trial in Moscow has been forcibly placed in a psychiatric hospital, according to Russian state media reports on April 6.

Joseph Tater, 46, was arrested in August 2024 after being accused of assaulting a police officer during an altercation with hotel staff in a luxury hotel in the Russian capital. Following a medical evaluation on March 15, a Moscow court approved Tater's involuntary admission to the psychiatric hospital.

Doctors described Tater as showing signs of "tension, impulsivity, persecutory delusions, and lack of self-awareness regarding his condition," leading to the court's decision to have him hospitalized.

Tater was originally scheduled to stand trial on April 14 on charges of assaulting a police officer, which carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison, according to the Associated Press.

Tater's detention for medical reasons follows his release from pre-trial detention in late March, though it is unclear when the court made the decision to hospitalize him. At a court hearing in September, Tater claimed he had come to Russia seeking political asylum, alleging that he was being persecuted by the CIA.

His defense lawyer has appealed the decision to forcibly hospitalize him, accusing Russian authorities of attempting to "isolate the defendant from society," according to Russian state media.

Human rights organizations have long criticized Russia for using psychiatric institutions to detain individuals with political views opposed to the government, a practice that dates back to Soviet times.

These groups claim that the Russian government under President Vladimir Putin has increasingly resorted to this tactic in recent years. Tater had already served 15 days in jail for the same incident after being found guilty of administrative charges for "petty hooliganism."

Tater’s case adds to the growing list of Americans detained in Russia on drug or assault-related charges, many of whom are serving lengthy prison sentences. Other Americans, such as Robert Gilman, 72, who was sentenced to 3.5 years for assaulting a police officer after a drunken disturbance, and Travis Leake, a musician sentenced to 13 years for drug charges in July 2024, have faced similar fates in Russia's legal system.

As Russia refuses to accept ceasefire, will Trump pressure Moscow?
Three weeks ago, Ukraine and the U.S. agreed to implement a full 30-day ceasefire. Russia declined to do so, issuing a list of demands instead. On April 4, Russia hit a residential neighborhood in the city of Kryvyi Rih with ballistic missiles and drones, killing 19 people, including nine
The Kyiv IndependentOleg Sukhov
Author: Olena Goncharova

Most popular

News Feed

7:39 PM

Russian drone strike kills man in Kherson, governor says.

Since Ukrainian forces liberated swathes of territories on the western bank of the Dnipro River in Kherson Oblast, including the regional capital of Kherson, Russia has relentlessly continued its attacks on civilians remaining in the area.
2:16 PM
Video

How Trump ends wars.

U.S. President Donald Trump’s negotiation strategy in Afghanistan resulted in a capitulation to the Taliban and abandoning U.S. allies. As the world awaits a potential ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine, what could a deal brokered by Trump actually look like? The Kyiv Independent’s Masha Lavrova dives into the last time Trump sought to end a war and what it could mean for Ukraine.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.