US Army to sharply increase Patriot missile purchases in fiscal year 2026, media reports

The U.S. Army intends to spend more than $1.3 billion on Patriot missile interceptors in fiscal year 2026, Bloomberg reported on July 9.

Internal Pentagon documents reportedly revealed that the Army has boosted its planned purchases of the most advanced Patriot interceptors from 3,376 to 13,773.

The move follows a Defense Department assessment that the U.S. currently holds only 25% of the interceptors needed to meet military requirements.

The Pentagon's munitions tracker, used to measure the minimum supplies needed for U.S. war plans, reportedly showed Patriot interceptor levels had fallen below acceptable levels.

Budget documents show the U.S. purchased 2,047 PAC-3 MSE missiles by the end of fiscal year 2024, with 230 more bought in 2024 and 214 expected this year.

For 2026, the Army has requested $945.9 million to acquire another 224 interceptors — $549.6 million from its base budget and $396.3 million under Operation Atlantic Resolve, the Pentagon's effort to reinforce NATO's eastern flank.

Under the recently signed tax and spending bill, U.S. President Donald Trump also approved $366 million for an additional 96 interceptors.

The shortfall was reportedly a factor behind the Trump administration's controversial decision to pause major transfers of air defense weapons to Ukraine.

Ukraine has repeatedly urged its Western partners to supply more air defense systems as its cities come under sustained Russian aerial assault.

Patriot batteries, with their high-precision targeting capabilities, have become one of the most sought-after weapons platforms in Kyiv's arsenal.

On July 8, Axios reported that Trump had privately committed to sending 10 Patriot interceptors to Ukraine, though no official announcement has followed.

Kyiv continues to press for accelerated deliveries as Russia intensifies its aerial campaign.