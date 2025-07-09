Become a member
Featured
Sections
More
Follow Us
KI logo
KI short logoKI logo
Become a member
Featured
Sections
More
Follow Us
News Feed

US Army to sharply increase Patriot missile purchases in fiscal year 2026, media reports

2 min read
Avatar
by Tim Zadorozhnyy
US Army to sharply increase Patriot missile purchases in fiscal year 2026, media reports
A Patriot air defense system in Sochaczew, Poland, 21st, March 2015 (NurPhoto / NurPhoto via Getty Images)

The U.S. Army intends to spend more than $1.3 billion on Patriot missile interceptors in fiscal year 2026, Bloomberg reported on July 9.

Internal Pentagon documents reportedly revealed that the Army has boosted its planned purchases of the most advanced Patriot interceptors from 3,376 to 13,773.

The move follows a Defense Department assessment that the U.S. currently holds only 25% of the interceptors needed to meet military requirements.

The Pentagon's munitions tracker, used to measure the minimum supplies needed for U.S. war plans, reportedly showed Patriot interceptor levels had fallen below acceptable levels.

Budget documents show the U.S. purchased 2,047 PAC-3 MSE missiles by the end of fiscal year 2024, with 230 more bought in 2024 and 214 expected this year.

For 2026, the Army has requested $945.9 million to acquire another 224 interceptors — $549.6 million from its base budget and $396.3 million under Operation Atlantic Resolve, the Pentagon's effort to reinforce NATO's eastern flank.

Under the recently signed tax and spending bill, U.S. President Donald Trump also approved $366 million for an additional 96 interceptors.

The shortfall was reportedly a factor behind the Trump administration's controversial decision to pause major transfers of air defense weapons to Ukraine.

Ukraine has repeatedly urged its Western partners to supply more air defense systems as its cities come under sustained Russian aerial assault.

Patriot batteries, with their high-precision targeting capabilities, have become one of the most sought-after weapons platforms in Kyiv's arsenal.

On July 8, Axios reported that Trump had privately committed to sending 10 Patriot interceptors to Ukraine, though no official announcement has followed.

Kyiv continues to press for accelerated deliveries as Russia intensifies its aerial campaign.

As the Trump rollercoaster continues, Ukraine struggles to work out where it stands
Ukrainians breathed a sigh of relief of sorts this week after it was confirmed that U.S. President Donald Trump had ordered the continuation of shipments of critical military aid after a brief pause. The days-long hiccup alarmed a Ukraine beset with ever-escalating Russian air strikes and a dwindling supply of the means to stop them, and is just the latest instalment of a saga riven with uncertainty over Washington’s willingness to give Ukraine what it needs to defend itself against Russia. A
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentKollen Post
Article image
United StatesPatriotAir defensePentagonMilitary aid
Avatar
Tim Zadorozhnyy

News Editor

Tim Zadorozhnyy is a news editor at The Kyiv Independent. Based in Warsaw, he is pursuing studies in International Relations, focusing on European Studies. Tim began his career at a local television channel in Odesa. After moving to Warsaw, he joined the Belarusian opposition media outlet NEXTA, starting as a news anchor and later advancing to the position of managing editor.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Wednesday, July 9
Video
Trump to exit Ukraine peace effort, Bolton says.

The Kyiv Independent’s Chris York speaks with former U.S. National Security Advisor John Bolton about U.S. President Donald Trump’s failure to bring peace to Ukraine — and his next steps on Russia's war.

Show More

Editors' Picks