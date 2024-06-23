Ukraine working on securing more air defense, Zelensky says.

This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky, in his regular evening address on June 23, said that Ukraine is continuing to work on securing more air defense systems, and that the next weeks in June and July should be "no less productive" than May and the first half of June.

"We have already received decisions on new Patriot (air defence systems) for Ukraine and are working on more. We are working on obtaining additional air defence systems," Zelensky said.

On June 20, Romania agreed to provide Ukraine with another Patriot system, while the Netherlands announced on June 21 that together with another country it would also supply a Patriot system.

Kyiv has been calling on its partners to provide additional air defenses as Russia intensifies its strikes against cities and energy infrastructure.

Ukraine received its first Patriot battery from the U.S. in the first half of 2023 and since then, the U.S.' most advanced air defense system has proved crucial in protecting the sky from Russian attacks.