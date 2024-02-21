Skip to content
News Feed, Russia, Ukraine, Kramatorsk, Donetsk, Missile strike
Update: Russian attack on Kramatorsk injures 6 people

by Dmytro Basmat February 21, 2024 6:26 AM 2 min read
Rescuers search for victims at the site of a house destroyed in a Russian missile attack against Kramatorsk, Donetsk Oblast, on Feb. 17, 2024. (Governor Vadym Filashkin/Telegram)
A Russian missile strike on Kramatorsk in Donetsk Oblast injured 6 people overnight on Feb. 20, the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office reported.

Four people between the ages of 43 and 58 were injured when a missile struck their workplace around 8:00 p.m. local time. Two others, a 50-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman, were injured while walking past the building at the time of the strike.

The prosecutor's office also noted that one person is likely buried under the rubble of the building.

No information was provided on the extent of the victims' injuries.

Earlier on Feb. 20, Donestk Oblast Governor Vadym Filashkin reported that said two explosions damaged an industrial complex as well as a residential building.

Officials remain on scene to document the attack.

Donetsk Oblast, which has been partially occupied by Russian forces since 2014, suffers from near daily Russian attacks.

The day prior on Feb. 19, Filashkin reported that Russian forces fired at settlements in Donetsk Oblast, including the region's Bakhmut and Pokrovsk districts, five times.

Russian forces attacked the region's cities of Kramatorsk and Sloviansk on the evening of Feb. 17, killing two people.

Author: Dmytro Basmat
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
US Ambassador: 'There's no time to lose.'

The U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink told reporters on Feb. 20 that the U.S. does not "have a plan B" when it comes to the supplemental aid package currently being debated in Congress "because we're focused 100% on plan A."
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.