Governor: Russian attack on Kramatorsk injures 3 people

This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian missile attack on Kramatorsk in Donetsk Oblast injured at least three people on Feb. 20, Governor Vadym Filashkin reported.

Filashkin said two explosions were heard in Kramatorsk at around 8:00 p.m. local time. An industrial area and a residential building were reportedly damaged.

“We are determining the final consequences of the shelling,” Filashkin said, urging residents to evacuate from the front-line towns of Donetsk Oblast.

Kramatorsk City Council announced that the city's water supply may be interrupted in the aftermath of the attack.

Donetsk Oblast, which has been partially occupied by Russian forces since 2014, suffers from regular Russian attacks.

The day prior on Feb. 19, Filashkin reported that Russian forces fired at settlements in Donetsk Oblast, including the region's Bakhmut and Pokrovsk districts, five times.

Russian forces attacked the region's cities of Kramatorsk and Sloviansk on the evening of Feb. 17, killing two people.