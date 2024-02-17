Skip to content
News Feed, Russian attacks, Kramatorsk, Sloviansk, Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine
UPDATE: 2 dead in Russian missile attack on Kramatorsk, Sloviansk

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk February 18, 2024 1:22 AM 2 min read
Rescuers search for victims at the site of a house destroyed in a Russian missile attack against Kramatorsk, Donetsk Oblast, on Feb. 17, 2024. (Governor Vadym Filashkin/Telegram)
Russia launched missile attacks against Kramatorsk and Sloviansk in Donetsk Oblast on the evening of Feb. 17, killing at least two people and trapping others under the rubble, Governor Vadym Filashkin said.

Kramatorsk and Sloviansk are key Ukrainian-held cities in Donetsk Oblast. Both have repeatedly suffered deadly attacks by Russian forces.

The attack killed a woman in her late 40s and a 23-year-old man.

Russia targeted Kramatorsk at around 8 p.m. with three missiles, hitting the industrial zone and residential areas, the governor reported.

The projectile that hit the residential area reportedly destroyed two houses and damaged at least 23. Filashkin said that three people had been trapped under the rubble of one of the destroyed houses.

The governor later reported that a woman in her late 40s had been found dead while rescuers worked to uncover the remaining victims.

He then announced that a 23-year-old man was found dead in the rubble, and one other person remained trapped.

In Sloviansk, a Russian missile hit a school, with one person reportedly trapped in the rubble.

First responders are working on-site as rescue operations are ongoing.

Authors: Martin Fornusek, The Kyiv Independent news desk
12:01 AM

Dutch PM: Russia is 'nothing compared to the collective EU economy.'

The EU's collective economic power is by far superior to Russia, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte told the Kyiv Independent on Feb. 17 in an interview at the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, adding that European nations must invest more in defense and support for Ukraine.
7:25 PM

Yermak: Press freedom is 'one of the values we are fighting for'.

Andriy Yermak, Ukraine's Presidential Office head, said that he considers press freedom "one of the most important parts of any democratic society" and "one of the values we are fighting for" when asked about his personal reaction to an investigation accusing the country's security service of surveilling independent journalists.
7:20 PM

Zelensky meets US Senators in Munich, discusses Ukraine aid.

"Held a meeting with the U.S. Senate delegation in Munich. We spoke about Ukraine's main defense needs, namely artillery systems and shells, long-range weapons, electronic warfare systems, and air defense support," President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Telegram.
3:10 PM

Alleged drone factory catches fire in Russia's Izhevsk.

A large fire broke out overnight at an industrial enterprise in the city of Izhevsk in Russia's Udmurt Republic, the regional emergency service said on Feb. 17. Russian media previously reported that a shopping mall located at this address had been turned into a drone factory.
