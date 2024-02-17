UPDATE: 2 dead in Russian missile attack on Kramatorsk, Sloviansk

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia launched missile attacks against Kramatorsk and Sloviansk in Donetsk Oblast on the evening of Feb. 17, killing at least two people and trapping others under the rubble, Governor Vadym Filashkin said.

Kramatorsk and Sloviansk are key Ukrainian-held cities in Donetsk Oblast. Both have repeatedly suffered deadly attacks by Russian forces.

The attack killed a woman in her late 40s and a 23-year-old man.

Russia targeted Kramatorsk at around 8 p.m. with three missiles, hitting the industrial zone and residential areas, the governor reported.

The projectile that hit the residential area reportedly destroyed two houses and damaged at least 23. Filashkin said that three people had been trapped under the rubble of one of the destroyed houses.

The governor later reported that a woman in her late 40s had been found dead while rescuers worked to uncover the remaining victims.

He then announced that a 23-year-old man was found dead in the rubble, and one other person remained trapped.

In Sloviansk, a Russian missile hit a school, with one person reportedly trapped in the rubble.

First responders are working on-site as rescue operations are ongoing.