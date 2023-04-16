Update: Death toll in April 14 Sloviansk missile attack rises to 13

This audio is created with AI assistance

The death toll of the April 14 Russian missile attack on Sloviansk in Donetsk Oblast has climbed to 13 as rescuers found a woman's body while clearing the rubble of a five-story residential building, according to Ukraine's State Emergency Service.

According to the report, rescuers found a total of seven bodies and saved two people from under the rubble. The attack left 22 people injured, the State Emergency Service said.

A two-year-old boy was among those killed in the attack.

The police said two more people are believed to remain under the 153,000 metric tons of rubble. More than 50 rescue workers are still on the scene.

Russian forces launched S-300 surface-to-air missiles at Sloviansk at 4 p.m. local time on April 14.

The repurposed air defense missiles are known for their inaccuracy and have become Russia's weapon of choice for short-range attacks on Ukrainian cities.

In his April 16 update, Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko wrote that Russia had fired at least seven missiles at Sloviansk. The strikes targeted residential areas.

Since February last year, Russia has used about 50% of its long-range anti-aircraft missiles, firing at least 8,000 at Ukraine, General Staff Deputy Chief Oleksii Hromov said on April 13.

Since October last year, Russia has carried out repeated missile and drone mass attacks against civilians and destroying energy facilities nationwide.