Military: Russia has used 8,000 long-range anti-aircraft missiles for Ukraine attacks since February 2022

Since February last year, Russia has used about 50% of its long-range anti-aircraft missiles, firing at least 8,000 at Ukraine, General Staff Deputy Chief Oleksii Hromov said on April 13, according to Ukrinform news outlet.

"At the current production level, Russia will be unable to restore its stocks in the medium term, which could potentially jeopardize Moscow's ability to protect its strategic interests in the Far East and the border with NATO countries," Hromov said at a news conference.

However, Moscow plans to start mass production of strategic cruise missiles of the X-50 type in June 2023, which "will enable the Kremlin to intensify missile strikes on our country in the fall," according to Ukraine's military official.

Since the beginning of April, Russian troops have reportedly launched 44 missile strikes and 38 drone attacks on the Ukrainian civilian infrastructure. Ukrainian forces destroyed 29 of these drones.

The threat of Russian mass missile attacks on Ukraine still remains, added Hromov. "Air and sea-based cruise missile carriers are equipped and ready for use at the airfields and bases."

Since October last year, Russia has carried out repeated missile and drone mass attacks against civilians and destroying energy facilities nationwide.