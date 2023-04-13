Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Military: Russia has used 8,000 long-range anti-aircraft missiles for Ukraine attacks since February 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 13, 2023 3:09 PM 2 min read
The debris of a landed rocket is seen nearby to the partially destroyed local hospital amid Russia-Ukraine war in Siversk, Ukraine on March 07, 2023. (Narciso Contreras/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
Since February last year, Russia has used about 50% of its long-range anti-aircraft missiles, firing at least 8,000 at Ukraine, General Staff Deputy Chief Oleksii Hromov said on April 13, according to Ukrinform news outlet.

"At the current production level, Russia will be unable to restore its stocks in the medium term, which could potentially jeopardize Moscow's ability to protect its strategic interests in the Far East and the border with NATO countries," Hromov said at a news conference.

However, Moscow plans to start mass production of strategic cruise missiles of the X-50 type in June 2023, which "will enable the Kremlin to intensify missile strikes on our country in the fall," according to Ukraine's military official.

Since the beginning of April, Russian troops have reportedly launched 44 missile strikes and 38 drone attacks on the Ukrainian civilian infrastructure. Ukrainian forces destroyed 29 of these drones.

The threat of Russian mass missile attacks on Ukraine still remains, added Hromov. "Air and sea-based cruise missile carriers are equipped and ready for use at the airfields and bases."

Since October last year, Russia has carried out repeated missile and drone mass attacks against civilians and destroying energy facilities nationwide.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Most popular

News Feed

5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

