Update: 4 injured, 2 killed in Russian attacks against Kherson

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk December 5, 2023 1:29 PM 1 min read
The aftermath of Russian attacks against Kherson on the morning of Dec. 5, 2023. (Kherson Oblast Military Administration/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The number of injured in Russian attacks against the Kherson city center on Dec. 5 has risen to four, the Kherson Oblast Military Administration reported.

The regional center of Kherson Oblast was hit by Russian strikes this morning, with two people reported as killed.

Three doctors suffered minor injuries in an attack that targeted a local medical facility, the administration said. A 72-year-old man was also reportedly injured and hospitalized.

Ukraine's Armed Forces liberated Kherson and other regional settlements west of the Dnipro River in the fall 2022 counteroffensive.

Russian forces were pushed to the east of the river, from where they have since been firing at the liberated territories, regularly resulting in civilian deaths and injuries.

Russian attacks against Kherson Oblast over the past day killed one person and injured five others, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said in his morning report on Dec. 5.

Under deadly attacks, Kherson fights to keep life going 1 year after liberation
Sitting in a pitch-dark kitchen with just the flashlight on, 70-year-old Viacheslav Bezprozvanyi warned of an incoming shelling as soon as he heard a swish over him. Split seconds later, a thick thud of shelling hit the ground a few hundred meters away. The house shook, knocking off a
The Kyiv IndependentAsami Terajima
Authors: Martin Fornusek, The Kyiv Independent news desk
