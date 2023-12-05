Update: 4 injured, 2 killed in Russian attacks against Kherson

This audio is created with AI assistance

The number of injured in Russian attacks against the Kherson city center on Dec. 5 has risen to four, the Kherson Oblast Military Administration reported.

The regional center of Kherson Oblast was hit by Russian strikes this morning, with two people reported as killed.

Three doctors suffered minor injuries in an attack that targeted a local medical facility, the administration said. A 72-year-old man was also reportedly injured and hospitalized.

Ukraine's Armed Forces liberated Kherson and other regional settlements west of the Dnipro River in the fall 2022 counteroffensive.

Russian forces were pushed to the east of the river, from where they have since been firing at the liberated territories, regularly resulting in civilian deaths and injuries.

Russian attacks against Kherson Oblast over the past day killed one person and injured five others, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said in his morning report on Dec. 5.