Russian attacks kill 1, injure 9 over past day

Russian forces launched attacks against 10 of Ukraine's oblasts over the past day, killing at least one person and injuring at least nine, regional officials reported early on Dec. 5.

In Donetsk Oblast, two people were injured in Russian attacks on the besieged front-line town of Avdiivka, the Donetsk Oblast Military Administration reported.

A 41-year-old man was wounded in a Russian drone strike against Chuhuiv in Kharkiv Oblast, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said. The victim did not require hospitalization, he added.

Russian forces launched 89 attacks on Kherson Oblast over the past day, killing one person and injuring five, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

A kindergarten, a cinema, a company building, and an animal shelter in Kherson were targeted in the strikes, the governor said.

Three drones targeted Lviv Oblast overnight, causing minor damage to an infrastructure facility, Governor Maksym Kozytskyi reported.

While the attack resulted in no casualties, the western region is not a common target of Russian strikes.

The attack against Lviv Oblast comes just one day after Russian forces targeted infrastructure in neighboring Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast. Ukrainian officials warned that Russia is likely to intensify strikes against critical infrastructure once temperatures drop.

In Sumy Oblast, a Russian mortar attack injured a person in the Velyka Pysarivka area, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.

Chernihiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Luhansk, Mykolaiv, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts also came under attack, but local officials reported no casualties.

Ukrainian air defenses downed 10 of the 17 Shahed kamikaze drones launched by Russia overnight, the Air Force reported.

Russian forces also reportedly attacked with six S-300 missiles, targeting civilian areas in Donetsk and Kherson oblasts.