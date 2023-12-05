Russian attack against Kherson kills 2, injures 1

This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian strike against Kherson on the morning of Dec. 5 killed at least two people and injured at least one, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

The 59-year-old wounded man was taken to the hospital, the governor noted.

No further details on the consequences of the attack were provided at the moment.

Ukraine's Armed Forces liberated Kherson and other regional settlements west of the Dnipro River in the fall 2022 counteroffensive.

Russian forces were pushed to the east of the river, from where they have since been firing at the liberated territories, regularly resulting in civilian deaths and injuries.

Russian attacks against Kherson Oblast over the past day killed one person and injured five others, Prokudin said in his morning report on Dec. 5.