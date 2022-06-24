Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
May 16, 2022 9:57 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
According to the recent intelligence update by the U.K. Defense Ministry, Belarus' announced deployment of “special operations forces along the Ukraine border” will likely fix Ukrainian troops, so they cannot deploy to the Donbas. Belarusian forces have not been directly involved in the conflict to date, the update says, however, Belarusian territory was used as a staging post for Russia's advance on Ukraine's north. Russia has also launched air sorties and missiles from Belarus.


